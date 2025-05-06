T&R Recovery Announces Partnership with Genesis Park and Cyprium

T&R Recovery partners with Genesis Park & Cyprium for growth via acquisitions & market expansion.

TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- T&R Recovery Holdings, LLC (“T&R Recovery” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the closing of a non-controlling investment from Genesis Park, through its investment fund, GP Capital Partners, LP, and Cyprium, through its investment fund, Cyprium SBIC I LP. The investment will support the Company’s continued growth through strategic acquisitions and expansion into new markets.Founded by a team of experienced behavioral health operators, T&R Recovery is a provider of comprehensive mental health and addiction treatment services, serving patients through its three accredited facilities in Arizona and Texas. The Company offers a full continuum of care through residential treatment, partial hospitalization, intensive outpatient, detox programs, and other ancillary services addressing a diverse set of patient needs. For more information, visit www.trrecoverygroup.com The Company is led by Thomas Isbell, CEO and co-founder, and Roy M. Serpa, Chairman and Co-Founder. “Partnering with Genesis Park and Cyprium marks an exciting new chapter for T&R Recovery. We are thrilled to collaborate with a team that shares our vision and drive, and we are confident that together we can continue the growth momentum and strengthen the Company’s position as a leader in recovery treatment,” said Thomas Isbell. Roy M. Serpa commented, "This capital investment will bolster T&R Recovery’s ability to offer life-changing addiction and mental health treatment."“We are excited to partner with T&R Recovery and support its future growth and acquisition initiatives,” said Simon Haidamous, Managing Director at Genesis Park. “The T&R Recovery team provides exceptional and innovative treatments and has built an effective care model that has helped thousands of patients. We are proud to help them expand their business and change more lives.” Beth Haas, Partner at Cyprium, added “The T&R Recovery team has significant experience in the behavioral health industry and a strong track record of successfully implementing value creation plans for acquisitions. Our investment supports the Company’s strategic growth initiatives and, by extension, represents an opportunity to assist the team in its mission of helping others find hope and healing.”About Genesis ParkGenesis Park is a 25-year-old Houston-based private investment platform operating both debt and equity strategies over time. The firm is currently investing out of two Small Business Investment Companies (“SBIC”) with $575 million in capital commitments, providing flexible debt and equity capital solutions to privately held companies. Genesis Park supports emerging teams, established enterprises, family/founder-owned businesses, and private equity sponsor-backed companies across diversified industries. The firm generally invests in companies with at least $10 million of revenue and $3-15 million of EBITDA, with proven business models and experienced management teams. Founded and managed by three, well-seasoned investment professionals, Genesis Park is committed to partnering with the companies and management teams in which it invests to facilitate growth, transition, and success. Learn more about Gensis Park at www.genesis-park.com About Cyprium PartnersCyprium Partners is a private equity and mezzanine firm focused on non-controlling investments in profitable middle-market companies, allowing company owners and their management teams to retain a controlling interest in their businesses. Cyprium provides common equity, preferred stock, subordinated debt, or any combination thereof, offering flexibility and increasing the certainty of close. With offices in Cleveland, New York, and Chicago, the firm invests $5 million to $60 million per transaction in U.S. and Canadian companies with $4 million or more of EBITDA. Since its founding in 1998, the team has invested over $2.0 billion in 100 unique family, entrepreneur and management-owned companies. Learn more about Cyprium Partners at www.cyprium.com

