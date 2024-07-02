Origins Texas Recovery Strengthens Commitment to Excellence with Renowned Consultant Mandy Baker
Origins Texas Recovery remains an important part of the treatment landscape in Texas. I am honored and excited to work with the Origins team and T&R Recovery.”DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Origins Texas Recovery, a leading provider of addiction and mental health treatment programs across Texas, welcomes Mandy Baker, owner of Mandy Baker Consulting, as its new Executive Consultant.
A champion for accessible and innovative care, Baker brings extensive experience to Origins. Throughout her career, she has focused on supporting individuals and families affected by addiction, advocating for mental health services, and developing creative partnerships to improve the continuum of care. Her expertise in researching and implementing novel treatment approaches will be instrumental in Origins' continued growth.
“Origins Texas Recovery remains an important part of the treatment landscape in Texas. I am honored and excited to work with the Origins team and T&R Recovery as we build on the legacy of innovation and excellence established here almost 15 years ago,” said Baker. “For many reasons, Origins is a special place to me and I look forward to being a part of its continued success.”
Origins Texas Recovery, acquired by T&R Recovery Group in April 2024, offers a comprehensive network of treatment options. This includes two residential facilities on South Padre Island, two Intensive Outpatient Programs (IOPs) in Dallas and Rio Grande Valley, and a dedicated women's sober living home in Dallas.
“Mandy's proven track record of success and her dedication to the field make her an invaluable asset to our team," says Derek Gwaltney, Chief Marketing Officer of T&R Recovery Group. "We're confident that her expertise will be instrumental in achieving our shared goals and ensuring Origins Texas Recovery remains a leader in addiction and mental health treatment."
About T&R Recovery Group:
T&R Recovery Group, a private company owned by Roy M. Serpa and Thomas Isbell, is dedicated to providing high-quality addiction and mental health treatment across the United States. Their portfolio includes Sabino Recovery, a premier trauma treatment center in Tucson, Arizona, and Cypress Lake Recovery, an in-network facility near Houston specializing in substance abuse and mental health treatment.
