Origins Texas Recovery Appoints David Armando Tejeda, M.Ed., LPC-S as Executive Director

Origins Texas Recovery names David Tejeda, M.Ed., LPC-S as Executive Director. Tejeda has been with the organization for 10 years.

I’m deeply honored and humbled to step into the role of Executive Director at Origins Texas Recovery.” — David Armando Tejeda, M.Ed., LPC-S

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, TX, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Origins Texas Recovery, a leading provider of addiction and mental health treatment programs, is pleased to announce the appointment of David Armando Tejeda, M.Ed., LPC-S as Executive Director. In this role, Tejeda will oversee the operations of both Origins Recovery (men’s) and Hannah’s House (women’s) and will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of substance abuse treatment in Texas.Tejeda brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to the position, having served as the Interim Executive Director since Origins Texas Recovery was acquired by T&R Recovery Group in April 2024. His dedication to the organization and his deep understanding of the needs of individuals in recovery have made him an invaluable asset."I’m deeply honored and humbled to step into the role of Executive Director at Origins Texas Recovery," Tejeda expressed. "Over the past decade, I’ve had the privilege of working alongside a dedicated team that never loses sight of our mission. We’ve witnessed lives changing in ways that once seemed impossible—where hope rises from arduous struggles, and resilience breaks dawn in the face of adversity. My commitment to this work runs deep, and I’m excited to continue building on the strong foundation we’ve laid, guiding us into a future filled with possibility for those seeking recovery. There’s a lot of work ahead, but I’m eager to walk this path with the people at this organization and those we’re here to serve." Mandy Baker, Vice President of Texas Operations for T&R Recovery Group , expressed her enthusiasm for Tejeda’s appointment. “David’s unwavering commitment to Origins Texas Recovery and his exceptional leadership skills make him the ideal candidate for this role,” she said. “His deep understanding of the organization and his ability to inspire and motivate others will be instrumental in our continued success.”Under Tejeda’s leadership, Origins Texas Recovery will remain dedicated to providing evidence-based drug and alcohol addiction and mental health treatment programs that address the unique needs of each individual. The organization will continue to expand its services and reach, ensuring that more people in Texas have access to the help they need to achieve lasting recovery.About Origins Texas RecoveryOrigins Texas Recovery is a leading provider of gender-specific residential treatment programs for individuals struggling with substance abuse. The organization offers a comprehensive continuum of care, including detox, residential treatment, and aftercare services. Origins Texas Recovery is committed to providing compassionate and effective treatment that empowers individuals to live healthy and fulfilling lives.About T&R Recovery GroupT&R Recovery Group is a leading provider of addiction and mental health treatment services with a network of facilities across the United States. The company is committed to providing compassionate, high-quality care to individuals struggling with addiction and mental health.

