Prevent Toxic Mould on Herbs

Understanding moulds and mycotoxins

Mycotoxins are harmful toxins produced by certain moulds and are among the most prevalent toxins in the environment. Most mould exposure is airborne, affecting buildings, clothing, and vehicles, but it can also be ingested through contaminated food products.

Many grains, coffee, dried fruit and peanuts have been found to contain mycotoxins. Mould thrives on almost any surface, especially if the environment is warm and wet, making herbs particularly vulnerable to contamination if not stored properly.

Symptoms and diseases linked to mould exposure include respiratory illness, pneumonia, flu-like symptoms, cardiovascular disease, rheumatic disease, brain fog, vision loss, chronic fatigue, skin ailments, mood disorders, liver damage and cancer. Once established in the body, mould can be challenging to remove.

Common mycotoxins include:

Aflatoxins: DNA-damaging, cancer-causing and liver-damaging.

DNA-damaging, cancer-causing and liver-damaging. Ochratoxin A: Impacts foetal development, causes kidney damage and affects the immune system.

Impacts foetal development, causes kidney damage and affects the immune system. Patulin: Damages the liver, spleen and kidneys, and is toxic to the immune system.

Damages the liver, spleen and kidneys, and is toxic to the immune system. Sterigmatocystin: Liver toxicity, cancer-causing and DNA-damaging.

Liver toxicity, cancer-causing and DNA-damaging. Zearalenone: Known to cause reproductive disorders and reduced fertility, and developmental disorders of reproductive organs.

Known to cause reproductive disorders and reduced fertility, and developmental disorders of reproductive organs. Nivalenol/Deoxynivalenol: Toxic to blood cells and DNA-damaging.

Common household moulds and their effects include:

Fusarium : Impairs gastrointestinal health and weakens the immune system.

: Impairs gastrointestinal health and weakens the immune system. Acremonium : Can trigger joint and bone inflammation, respiratory problems and brain fog.

: Can trigger joint and bone inflammation, respiratory problems and brain fog. Mucor : Associated with eye irritation, sinus issues, gastrointestinal discomfort and skin problems.

: Associated with eye irritation, sinus issues, gastrointestinal discomfort and skin problems. Penicillium : Linked to eye and respiratory tract illnesses, skin lesions, and anaemia.

: Linked to eye and respiratory tract illnesses, skin lesions, and anaemia. Ulocladium : Can cause respiratory illness, persistent coughing, headaches, itchiness and eye irritation.

: Can cause respiratory illness, persistent coughing, headaches, itchiness and eye irritation. Chaetomium: Associated with skin and nail infections, respiratory issues, and, in rare cases, brain infections.

More aggressive moulds, such as toxic black mould (Stachybotrys chartarum), non-toxic black mould (Cladosporium) and green mould (Trichoderma), can cause severe sneezing, coughing, eye irritation, memory loss, nosebleeds, headaches, mood changes, and various other health issues.

Since moulds are prevalent, they can easily settle on herbs during harvesting, processing and storage. Once established, mould can proliferate rapidly, releasing spores that spread to other herbs and surfaces. Spores can also colonise in the body through inhalation or ingestion, leading to persistent health issues.