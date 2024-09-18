Verve Launches Purpose-Built Brand+ and Performance+ Marketplaces

Verve logo

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Verve today announced the launch of its Brand+ Marketplace and Performance+ Marketplace, a dual approach to ad exchanges that will enable advertisers and publishers to boost results and monetization through purpose-built inventory, data, intelligence and ad experiences.The rollout of the Brand+ and Performance+ Marketplaces signifies the next phase of strong organic growth and innovation at Verve. The launch represents a rebranding of Verve’s Smaato ad exchange (now Brand+ Marketplace) and Verve’s PubNative exchange (now Performance+ Marketplace). Having a dual marketplace offering with specialized features enables Verve to serve the distinct needs of brand and performance buyers.“At Verve, we enable better outcomes for advertisers and publishers with responsible advertising solutions. We have built a more efficient and privacy-focused way to buy and monetize advertising through our carefully curated and constructed ecosystem of demand and supply technologies,” said Sameer Sondhi, CRO of Verve. “At the same time, we don’t believe in a one-size-fits-all solution. Those often fall short, especially when it comes to achieving distinct objectives like performance and branding. This is where purpose-built marketplaces come into play. Our Brand+ and Performance+ Marketplaces are specialized platforms designed to cater to specific marketing goals, whether it’s driving immediate actions or building long-term brand awareness.”Verve’s Brand+ Marketplace is designed to deliver unparalleled audience and inventory controls, while enabling access to a broad selection of premium cross-channel inventory, with an emphasis on direct access to high-impact placements on connected TV and mobile. Verve’s Brand+ Marketplace equips advertisers with audience curation tools they need to activate ID and ID-less targeting as well as:•Curated audience packages of highly engaged audiences.•Direct brand-safe inventory across more than 45,000 apps.•Sequential messaging across channels via Verve’s ID graph.Verve’s Performance+ Marketplace is built to drive lower-funnel results for performance marketers with and without identifiers. It provides access to a diverse list of top apps and leverages Verve’s proprietary ATOM technology, designed for ID-less targeting. Powered by advanced machine learning, the Performance+ Marketplace offers a sophisticated solution for reaching high-value audiences, including:•Global reach across verticals via a vast network of chart-topping apps across key markets, including gaming, utility, finance, lifestyle, and more.•Video ad formats built to deliver on performance marketing goals while blending seamlessly into the in-app experience.•ID-less addressability using ATOM, Verve’s AI-based cohort-targeting technology that is future-proofed and compliant with even the strictest privacy requirements.For publishers the Verve Brand+ and Performance+ Marketplaces will lead to better fill rates and better CPMs, maximizing their revenues through bids from both marketplaces. Based on a wide range of technologies and solutions — including high-impact formats and enriched bidstreams with exclusive data signals for consent as well as non-consent audiences — both exchanges will drive traffic to the publishers based on their preferences.About VerveVerve (“Verve” or the “Company”, ISIN: SE0018538068; ticker: VER / M8G) is a fast-growing, profitable digital media company that provides AI-driven ad-software solutions. Verve matches global advertiser demand with publisher ad-supply, enhancing results through first-party data from its own content. Aligned with our mission, “Let’s make media better,” the company focuses on enabling better outcomes for brands, agencies, and publishers with responsible advertising solutions, with an emphasis on emerging media channels. Verve’s main operational presence is in North America and Europe, and it is registered as a Societas Europaea in Sweden (registration number 517100-0143). Its shares are listed on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm and the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The company has two secured bonds listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange Open Market. Verve's certified advisor on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market is FNCA Sweden AB; contact info: info@fnca.se.

