Good Fats vs. Bad Fats

How to get the balance right

According to Dr Udu Erasmus, author of Fats That Heal, Fats That Kill, essential fatty acids like omega-3s and omega-6s are crucial for maintaining cellular health and preventing chronic diseases.

The ratio of omega-3 and omega-6

Getting the balance between omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids in your diet is key. Both are essential for health, but the typical Western diet often has an imbalance, with too much omega-6 and too little omega-3. This imbalance can lead to inflammation and health issues.

Omega-3 fatty acids play a vital role in brain health, reducing the risk of depression, cognitive decline, inflammation and maintaining a healthy cardiovascular system. Omega-6 fatty acids help support skin health, reproductive health and the immune system.

The impact of processing on fat quality

Industrial processing, such as hydrogenation (turning liquid oils into solid fats with hydrogen), can transform healthy fats into harmful trans fats. To avoid these, only consume whole, unprocessed foods and use fresh, cold-pressed oils. The freshness and quality of fats can affect their health benefits and nutritional profile. Look for oils that are cold-pressed and stored in dark bottles to protect them from oxidation.

The misconception of “low-fat” diets

A low-fat diet often leads to the consumption of processed carbohydrates and sugars, which can be more harmful than consuming healthy fats. Mindful consumption, by eating fats in moderation and focusing on high-quality sources, is key.