Herbs to Improve Male Fertility

Herbs for Male Fertility

Herbal remedies address not only the underlying causes of infertility but also support the body’s natural reproductive processes. Rather than just alleviating infertility symptoms, these herbs enhance libido, creating more opportunities for conception.

They also improve mood and reduce stress, which supports sperm production and helps balance hormonal levels.

The following herbs have been shown to significantly boost male fertility and overall reproductive health.

Saw Palmetto (Serenoa repens):

Saw palmetto is renowned for supporting prostate health and regulating male hormonal levels, including dihydrotestosterone (DHT), which can influence semen volume and viscosity. It also helps reduce inflammation and boost immune function without affecting sperm’s ability to penetrate eggs – a concern with some other herbs like echinacea. This makes saw palmetto an excellent choice for men looking to enhance fertility while also improving overall immune health.

Ashwagandha (Withania somnifera):

Ashwagandha, also known as Indian ginseng, is a powerful adaptogenic herb that reduces stress, boosts libido, and increases the chances of conception. Studies reveal that ashwagandha significantly enhances sperm count, motility and morphology. It also helps regulate male hormone levels, supporting overall reproductive health.

Tongkat Ali (Eurycoma longifolia):

This herb boosts testosterone production, increases sperm count, and improves sperm motility. It has been proven to enhance sperm volume and motility in men aged 30 – 55, extending the fertility window for couples. It also offers anti-cancer benefits, including support for prostate cancer treatment.

Tribulus (Tribulus terrestris):

Commonly regarded as a weed, tribulus originates from Eurasia and Africa and has spread to North America and Australia. It contains a compound called protodioscin, which supports sperm development. Research shows that tribulus improves sperm motility and boosts active testosterone levels in men. It may also alleviate symptoms of angina, though more research is needed in this area.

Men using testosterone-boosting herbs should regularly monitor their testosterone levels to ensure they remain within a normal range, particularly if they have hyperthyroidism or adrenal gland disorders.