Canon Financial Services Enjoys Landmark Year After Switching to Odessa

Upgrading asset finance software enables expansion into new markets

The selection of Odessa has really been a game-changer for CFS. Projects that would have taken six months prior to our conversion to Odessa now take six weeks. ” — Canon Financial Services President Dominic Janney

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Financing companies can’t afford not to upgrade their software. That’s the word from Canon Financial Services , which offers financing for manufacturers, dealers, and customers — and which just recorded its best new business year, thanks in large part to choosing Odessa , the leading provider of technology solutions for asset finance , as its tech partner.Canon Financial Services, or CFS, provides financing solutions for businesses and local governments in the U.S. It also extends competitive financing programs to manufacturers, distributors, and equipment dealers in order to help improve inventory levels and sales opportunities. Odessa’s asset finance platform combines originations, servicing, and remarketing in one platform to improve business performance for companies around the globe.“The selection of Odessa has really been a game-changer for CFS,” said Canon Financial Services President Dominic Janney. “Projects that would have taken six months prior to our conversion to Odessa now take six weeks. Strategically, a lot of the things we’re thinking about today wouldn’t be possible without Odessa. Odessa helps enable us to control our destiny.”CFS attributes a large part of its success last year to the different market areas the company was able to go into thanks to its partnership with Odessa.“We congratulate CFS on their great year,” said Odessa CEO Eric Bernstein. “We appreciate Dominic’s kind words, and admire Canon’s great strategy of embracing change in order to drive its business forward. We’re glad to contribute to their success in any way we can.”To learn more, visit https://www.odessainc.com About Canon Financial ServicesCanon Financial Services, Inc. (“CFS”) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Canon U.S.A., Inc. Founded in 1979, our headquarters are located in Mount Laurel, New Jersey. We offer financing for manufacturers, dealers, and customers. Visit us at https://www.cfs.canon.com/ About OdessaOdessa is a software company exclusively focused on the lending and leasing industry and the developers of the #1 platform dedicated to asset finance. Headquartered in Philadelphia, USA, Odessa’s leasing solutions and a workforce of 1,000+ power a diverse customer base of asset finance companies globally. Odessa provides a powerful, end-to-end, extensible solution for lease and loan origination and portfolio management. The Odessa Platform further provides rich feature sets, including low-code development, test automation, reporting, and business intelligence to ensure organizations can more effectively align business and IT objectives. To learn more, visit https://www.odessainc.com

