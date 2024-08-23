MPD Makes Arrest in a Shooting in Northeast

The Metropolitan Police Department announces an arrest has been made in a shooting that occurred in Northeast.

On June 13, 2024, at approximately 12:30 p.m., officers responded to the sounds of gunshots in the 1500 block of Benning Road, Northeast. A victim was located suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to an area hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

On August 21, 2024, 27-year-old Renard Levenberry, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged pursuant to a DC Superior Court Arrest Warrant with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).

CCN: 24089953

###