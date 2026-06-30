MPD Makes an Arrest in V Street Shooting

The Metropolitan Police Department announces an arrest in a shooting that occurred in Northwest.

On April 19, 2026, at approximately 12:22 a.m., Third District officers responded to the report of gunshots in the 200 block of V Street, Northwest. The investigation determined that two suspects were seen exchanging gunfire at each other before fleeing the scene. Responding officers located two vehicles that had sustained damage, along with evidence of a shooting, but no victims.

As a result of the detectives' investigation, on Wednesday, June 24, 2026, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 23-year-old Dakarai Walker, of Northwest, D.C., was arrested. He was charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) and two counts of Misdemeanor Destruction of Property.

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 26051741

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