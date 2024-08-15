TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Indonesia Festival

From Saturday, August 24, 2024, through Monday, August 26, 2024, motorists should take into considerations the following parking restrictions and street closures associated with the Indonesia Festival:

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking from Saturday, August 24, 2024, at 4:30 a.m. through Monday, August 26, 2024, at 5:00 a.m.:

Pennsylvania Avenue from 3rd Street to 9th Street, NW

4th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Madison Drive, NW

6th Street from Constitution Avenue to C Street, NW

7th Street from Indiana Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW

Constitution Avenue from 3rd Street to 7th Street, NW

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic from Friday, August 23, 2024, at 7:00 p.m. through Monday, August 26, 2024, at 5:00 a.m.:

Pennsylvania Avenue from 3rd Street to 7th Street, NW

Constitution Avenue from 3rd Street to 7th Street, NW

4th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Madison Drive, NW

6th Street from Constitution Avenue to C Street, NW

The following street may experience intermittent traffic closures on Sunday, August 25, 2024, from 9:30 a.m. until 7:00 p.m.:

7th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

Pennsylvania Avenue from 7th Street to 9th Street, NW

For timely traffic information, please visit twitter.com/DCPoliceTraffic.

All street closures and listed times are subject to change based upon prevailing or unexpected conditions.

The public should expect parking restrictions along the street and should be guided by the posted emergency no parking signage. All vehicles that are parked in violation of the emergency no parking signs will be ticketed and towed.

Motorists could encounter possible delays if operating in the vicinity of this event and may wish to consider alternative routes. The Metropolitan Police Department and the D.C. Department of Transportation also wishes to remind motorists in the vicinity of this event to proceed with caution as increased pedestrian traffic can be anticipated.