TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Capitol View Library Back to School Day

On Thursday, August 15, 2024, the Capitol View Library will host Back to School Day.

Motorists should take into consideration the following parking restrictions and street closures associated with the event:

The following street will be posted as Emergency No Parking on Thursday, August 15, 2024, from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.:

50th Street from Central Avenue to Ayers Place, SE

The following street will be closed to vehicle traffic on Thursday, August 15, 2024, from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.:

For timely traffic information, please visit twitter.com/DCPoliceTraffic.

All street closures and listed times are subject to change based upon prevailing or unexpected conditions.

The public should expect parking restrictions along the street and should be guided by the posted emergency no parking signage. All vehicles that are parked in violation of the emergency no parking signs will be ticketed and towed.

Motorists could encounter possible delays if operating in the vicinity of this event and may wish to consider alternative routes. The Metropolitan Police Department and the D.C. Department of Transportation also wishes to remind motorists in the vicinity of this event to proceed with caution as increased pedestrian traffic can be anticipated.

