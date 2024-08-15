Elmore County Veterans Service Officer

AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER

INFORMATION SHEET FOR VETERANS SEEKING EMPLOYMENT

AS A VETERANS SERVICE OFFICER WITH

THE STATE OF ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF VETERANS AFFAIRS

Basic Eligibility Requirements: Veteran Service Officers must be residents and qualified voters in the State of Alabama and must have been honorably discharged after serving at least 60 days on active duty in the armed forces of the United States. Applicants who do not meet these minimum standards may still be considered if they will meet them prior to employment.

Duties: It shall be the duty of a County Veterans Service Officer to:

Effectively meet with and communicate with other Veterans, the public, and federal, state and local officials. Furnish information and data through District Managers of the Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs relative to the various aspects of the problems experienced by Veterans and their dependents within his/her county. Provide assistance, information, and referral service to Veterans seeking aid and assistance in connection with matters pertaining to employment and re-employment, education and vocational training, health, medical, rehabilitation and housing services and facilities, emergency financial assistance, and other matters of similar appropriate natures. Review legal and other regulatory changes effecting the entitlement of benefits to Veterans and/or their dependents. If applicable, educates staff on changes in the law effecting Veterans and their benefits. Cooperate with all national, state, and local governments as well as private agencies offering services or benefits to Veterans and their dependents. Speak before Veterans and other interested groups on subjects concerning veterans and/or Veterans benefits. Seek out and advise Veterans of their rights and benefits under all local, state, and federal laws.

How to Apply: Applications must be received by September 6, 2024. Applicants must thoroughly complete the attached application and return to the address postmarked no later than the advertised position vacancy closing date. Applicants must provide a copy of their DD Form 214 for every period of active service which shows the character of service and duration of service. It is highly recommended that applicants submit a resume that fully addresses the skills required for the duties outlined above. Incomplete, or late submissions will not be considered. Qualified applicants selected for interviews will be notified of when and where to report.

Click here to download an application