Covington County Veterans Service Office Relocating to County Health Department Building
Covington County Veterans Service Office Relocating to County Health Department Building
The Covington County Veterans Service Office has a new location beginning this month. The new address is 23989 AL-55, Andalusia, AL 36420.
For a full list of Veterans Service Offices, click here: https://va.alabama.gov/serviceofficer/
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