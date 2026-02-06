Department: Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs

Reports To: Accounting Director

Status: Full Time

($52,761.60 – $88,524.00)

Location: Montgomery

Overview:

The Staff Accountant performs professional accounting and auditing functions in accordance with established fiscal policies and procedures. This role exercises independent judgment in interpreting financial policies, supports departmental procurement activities using Alabama Buys, and requires strong proficiency in Excel and Microsoft Office Suite. Work is performed under general supervision and reviewed for accuracy and compliance.

Key Responsibilities:

Serve as agency buyer using Alabama Buys, including securing required purchase approvals

Execute Requests for Bids (RFB) and Requests for Proposals (RFP)

Approve availability of funds and prepare emergency procurement approvals as needed

Communicate with vendors and internal buyers to resolve purchasing issues

Audit and process departmental travel reimbursements

Prepare and maintain expenditure and financial reports

Serve as backup for accounting section functions

Assist with fiscal year closeout and startup activities

Support development of the annual budget request and operations plan

Participate in special projects as assigned

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in accounting, finance, or related field.

Veterans will be given preference.

Minimum of 5 years of experience in accounting, finance, or a related field.

Strong organizational, reporting, and data analysis skills. Must be detail oriented. Intermediate-level knowledge of technology and software such as Microsoft Excel is required.

Excellent communication skills and ability to solve problems and communicate with others both written and orally.

Compensation & Benefits:

Competitive salary based on experience.

Health, dental, and vision insurance.

Retirement plan options.

Paid time off.

Opportunities for professional development and training.