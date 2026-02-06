Staff Accountant
Department: Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs
Reports To: Accounting Director
Status: Full Time
($52,761.60 – $88,524.00)
Location: Montgomery
Overview:
The Staff Accountant performs professional accounting and auditing functions in accordance with established fiscal policies and procedures. This role exercises independent judgment in interpreting financial policies, supports departmental procurement activities using Alabama Buys, and requires strong proficiency in Excel and Microsoft Office Suite. Work is performed under general supervision and reviewed for accuracy and compliance.
Key Responsibilities:
- Serve as agency buyer using Alabama Buys, including securing required purchase approvals
- Execute Requests for Bids (RFB) and Requests for Proposals (RFP)
- Approve availability of funds and prepare emergency procurement approvals as needed
- Communicate with vendors and internal buyers to resolve purchasing issues
- Audit and process departmental travel reimbursements
- Prepare and maintain expenditure and financial reports
- Serve as backup for accounting section functions
- Assist with fiscal year closeout and startup activities
- Support development of the annual budget request and operations plan
- Participate in special projects as assigned
Qualifications:
Bachelor’s degree in accounting, finance, or related field.
Veterans will be given preference.
Minimum of 5 years of experience in accounting, finance, or a related field.
Strong organizational, reporting, and data analysis skills. Must be detail oriented. Intermediate-level knowledge of technology and software such as Microsoft Excel is required.
Excellent communication skills and ability to solve problems and communicate with others both written and orally.
Compensation & Benefits:
- Competitive salary based on experience.
- Health, dental, and vision insurance.
- Retirement plan options.
- Paid time off.
- Opportunities for professional development and training.
How to Apply:
Interested candidates should submit a resume, cover letter, and references to Rhonda Armstrong at rhonda.armstrong@va.alabama.gov, (334) 242-5077. Applications must be received in the office of the Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs by 27 February 2026, Noon (12:00 pm CST). Late submissions are not considered.
Legal Disclaimer:
