Financial Operations Specialist
Financial Operations Specialist
Department: Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs
Reports To: Accounting Director
Status: Full Time
($38,364.00 – $64,152.00)
Location: Montgomery
Overview:
Performs routine professional finance and accounting functions with a primary focus on accounts payable and budget activities. Work is completed under general supervision and subject to review. Requires proficiency in Excel, Microsoft Office Suite, and the State of Alabama Accounting and Resource System (STAARS).
Key Responsibilities:
- Enter and process payment documents in the state accounting system
- Reconcile departmental revenue and expenditure accounts
- Prepare and review monthly and quarterly financial reports, including those for state veterans’ homes, the cemetery, and Outreach and Engagement programs
- Perform fiscal year closeout and startup activities
- Review daily STAARS transactions, identify errors, and resolve issues
- Prepare and process interfund invoices
- Prepare monthly mileage and expense reports for department vehicles
- Prepare, maintain, and reconcile financial and operational reports
- Review and approve vendor payments based on purchase orders
- Prepare quarterly expenditure and performance reports
- Communicate professionally with vendors and state agency representatives
- Assist with special financial reports, including budget requests and operations plans
Qualifications:
Bachelor’s degree in business administration, accounting, finance, or related field. Note: Experience in fiscal administrative work may be substituted for the required education on a year-for-year basis (e.g. one year of experience equals one year of education). Examples of fiscal administrative work include budgeting, accounting, bookkeeping, purchasing, operating governmental financial systems, or performing payment and/or account reconciliation.
Veterans will be given preference.
Strong organizational, reporting, and data analysis skills. Must be detail oriented. Proficient in Microsoft Excel.
Excellent communication skills and ability to solve problems and communicate with others both written and orally.
Compensation & Benefits:
- Competitive salary based on experience.
- Health, dental, and vision insurance.
- Retirement plan options.
- Paid time off.
- Opportunities for professional development and training.
How to Apply:
Interested candidates should submit a resume, cover letter, and references to Rhonda Armstrong at rhonda.armstrong@va.alabama.gov, (334) 242-5077. Applications must be received in the office of the Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs by 27 February 2026, Noon (12:00 pm CST). Late submissions are not considered.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.