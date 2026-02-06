Financial Operations Specialist

Department: Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs

Reports To: Accounting Director

Status: Full Time

($38,364.00 – $64,152.00)

Location: Montgomery

Overview:

Performs routine professional finance and accounting functions with a primary focus on accounts payable and budget activities. Work is completed under general supervision and subject to review. Requires proficiency in Excel, Microsoft Office Suite, and the State of Alabama Accounting and Resource System (STAARS).

Key Responsibilities:

Enter and process payment documents in the state accounting system

Reconcile departmental revenue and expenditure accounts

Prepare and review monthly and quarterly financial reports, including those for state veterans’ homes, the cemetery, and Outreach and Engagement programs

Perform fiscal year closeout and startup activities

Review daily STAARS transactions, identify errors, and resolve issues

Prepare and process interfund invoices

Prepare monthly mileage and expense reports for department vehicles

Prepare, maintain, and reconcile financial and operational reports

Review and approve vendor payments based on purchase orders

Prepare quarterly expenditure and performance reports

Communicate professionally with vendors and state agency representatives

Assist with special financial reports, including budget requests and operations plans

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in business administration, accounting, finance, or related field. Note: Experience in fiscal administrative work may be substituted for the required education on a year-for-year basis (e.g. one year of experience equals one year of education). Examples of fiscal administrative work include budgeting, accounting, bookkeeping, purchasing, operating governmental financial systems, or performing payment and/or account reconciliation.

Veterans will be given preference.

Strong organizational, reporting, and data analysis skills. Must be detail oriented. Proficient in Microsoft Excel.

Excellent communication skills and ability to solve problems and communicate with others both written and orally.

Compensation & Benefits:

Competitive salary based on experience.

Health, dental, and vision insurance.

Retirement plan options.

Paid time off.

Opportunities for professional development and training.