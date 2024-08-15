MDC offers virtual dove hunting workshop on Aug. 22

Body

ASH GROVE, Mo. – Dove hunting is a popular outdoors pastime in Missouri, but the speed and darting actions of a mourning dove in flight can make for a challenging target.

Hunters can get more information about this popular fall pastime at the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) virtual program, “Learning to Hunt: Dove Hunting.” This free workshop will be from 6-7:30 p.m. Aug. 22. It is being put on by the staff of MDC’s Andy Dalton Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center in Greene County.

Topics covered in this workshop by MDC Outdoor Education Center Manager Mike Brooks will include mourning dove biology, identification skills, habits and habitat, regulations, safety, hunting strategies, and care of harvested game. People will learn how to increase their chances of success using effective wing-shooting techniques and how to use decoys.

People can register for this workshop at

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/199325

Missouri’s dove season is Sept. 1-Nov. 29. People can get information on other upcoming hunting seasons at mdc.mo.gov.

Though this program is free, registration is required to participate. Use the link above. Registrants must provide an e-mail, so a program link can be sent to them. This program will include a chat-based question-and-answer period where participants can interact with the presenters.

People can stay informed about upcoming programs at MDC’s Andy Dalton Range and Outdoor Education Center and other nearby MDC facilities by signing up for text alerts and e-mail bulletins. People who have questions about upcoming events or how to sign up for text alerts from the Dalton Range can call 417-742-4361.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding in-person and virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.