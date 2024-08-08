Update on Impacts of Tropical Storm Debby

Agency Preparations

Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services

The State Emergency Operations Center in Albany will be activated on Friday, August 9 to support local governments’ requests for assistance. The State’s swift water rescue teams have been pre-staged in various locations and state stockpiles are ready to deploy resources as needed. The State Fire Operations Center is also activated and can support state agency operations as well as handle requests submitted via the State Fire Mobilization and Mutual Aid Plan.

Division of Military and Naval Affairs

The New York National guard has mobilized 100 Soldiers and Airmen with 30 high-axle vehicles to provide assistance to New York City and local governments in the Hudson Valley and on Long Island if required. These military personnel will remain on duty until any weather-related threats have passed.

Department of Transportation

The State Department of Transportation is monitoring weather conditions and prepared to respond with more than 3,429 supervisors and operators. All field staff are available to fully engage and respond and can be configured into any type of response crews needed such as flood response, chipper, load & haul, sewer jet, cut & toss, traffic signal, etc. DOT crews are also proactively checking and clearing drains and culverts across the state, particularly in areas impacted by recent floods and severe weather events. All residencies in impacted locations will remain staffed with operators, supervisors, and mechanics throughout the duration of the event and priority cleanup operations.

Statewide equipment numbers are as follows:

1,399 large dump trucks

317 large loaders

86 chippers

86 wheeled and tracked excavators

30 traffic tower platforms

16 vacuum trucks with sewer jets

11 tree crew bucket trucks

For real-time travel information, motorists should call 511 or visit New York State's official traffic and travel information source.

Thruway Authority

Thruway Authority staff is actively inspecting drainage systems and ready to respond to any flood related issues across the state with 671 operators and supervisors, small to medium sized excavators, plow/dump trucks, large loaders, portable VMS boards, portable light towers, smaller generators, smaller pumps and equipment hauling trailers, as well as signage and other traffic control devices available for any detours or closures. Variable Message Signs and social media are utilized to alert motorists of weather conditions on the Thruway.

Statewide equipment numbers are as follows:

346 large and small dump trucks

63 loaders

34 trailers

6 vac trucks

13 excavators

7 brush chippers

100 chainsaws

22 aerial trucks

25 skid steers

86 portable generators

70 portable light units

The Thruway Authority encourages motorists to download its mobile app which is available to download for free on iPhone and Android devices. The app provides motorists direct access to live traffic cameras, real-time traffic information and navigation assistance while on the go. Motorists can also sign up for TRANSalert e-mails which provide the latest traffic conditions along the Thruway, follow @ThruwayTraffic on X, and visit thruway.ny.gov to see an interactive map showing traffic conditions for the Thruway and other New York State roadways.

New York State Department of Public Service

New York's utilities will have approximately 6,900 workers available to engage in damage assessment, response, repair, and restoration efforts across New York State in preparation for potential infrastructure damage and customer outages incurred because of this weather event. This includes the following additional workers: 500 for NYSEG / RG&E; 495 for Con Edison; 200 for Orange & Rockland; 165 for PSEG LI; and 60 for Central Hudson. Agency staff will track utilities' work throughout the event and ensure utilities shift appropriate staffing to regions that experience the greatest impact.

New York State Police

State Police will be supporting a DHSES request at the Binghamton/Vestal staging location and will supply a team consisting of 6 URT members, 1 airboat and 1 RHIB. Operations will begin Thursday night at 6:00 pm for 12-hour operational periods and conclude when no longer needed. State Police will be closely monitoring weather conditions and additional personnel will be deployed, as needed, to affected areas. State Police specialized vehicles, including four-wheel drive vehicles, utility task vehicles and boats are staged and ready for immediate response.

Department of Environmental Conservation

DEC Environmental Conservation Police Officers, Forest Rangers, Emergency Management staff, and regional staff are on alert and monitoring the developing situation and weather forecasts, and actively patrolling areas and infrastructure likely to be impacted by severe weather. All available assets, including swift water rescue teams, are positioned to assist with any emergency response.

With the potential for heavy rains, hikers are advised to temporarily avoid all high-elevation trails and trails that cross rivers and streams. Hikers in the Adirondacks are encouraged to check the Adirondack Backcountry Information webpages for updates on trail conditions, seasonal road closures, and general recreation information.

Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation

New York State Park Police and park personnel are on alert and closely monitoring weather conditions and impacts. State Parks has placed eight sawyer crews on standby to assist with storm clean up. Park visitors should visit parks.ny.gov, check the free NY State Parks Explorer mobile app or call their local park office for the latest updates regarding park hours, openings and closings.

Metropolitan Transportation Authority

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority is closely monitoring weather conditions to ensure safe, reliable service. MTA employees will be poised to respond to any weather-related issues. To reduce the likelihood of flooding and respond to any instances of flooding, MTA crews will inspect drains in flood-prone areas to ensure they are functional, and supervisors will monitor flood-prone locations for any reports of flooding to ensure quick response. Elevator and escalator specialists will be deployed to flood-prone locations to attend to any weather-related elevator and escalator troubles.

Customers are encouraged to check new.mta.info for the latest service updates, and to use caution while navigating the system. Customers should also sign up for real-time service alerts via text or email. These alerts are also available via the MTA app and the TrainTime app.

Port Authority

The Port Authority monitors weather conditions across all its facilities. In the event of severe weather, the agency issues travel alerts and updates as needed via facility email alerts and on social media. For the latest information about Port Authority facilities, please check social media, sign up for PA Alerts, or download one of the PA mobile apps, including RidePATH, which provides real-time updates and alerts for PATH service.

Severe Weather Safety Tips

Disaster Supplies:

Have supplies on hand, including:

Flashlight and extra batteries

Battery-operated radio and extra batteries

First aid kit and manual

Emergency food and water

Non-electric can opener

Essential medicines

Checkbook, cash, credit cards, ATM cards

Flash Flooding Safety Tips:

Never attempt to drive on a flooded road. Turn around and go another way.

If water begins to rise rapidly around you in your car, abandon the vehicle immediately.

Do not underestimate the power of fast-moving water. Two feet of fast-moving flood water will float your car, and water moving at two miles per hour can sweep cars off a road or bridge.

Thunderstorm Safety Tips:

If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to the storm to be struck by lightning. Go to safe shelter immediately.

Move to a sturdy building. Do not take shelter in small sheds, under isolated trees, or in convertible automobiles.

If lightning occurs and sturdy shelter is not available, get inside a hard top automobile and keep windows up.

Get out of boats and away from water.

Telephone lines and metal pipes can conduct electricity. Unplug appliances not necessary for obtaining weather information. Avoid using the telephone or any electrical appliances.

Do not take a bath or shower.

Turn off air conditioners — power surges from lightning can overload compressors.

Get to higher ground if flash flooding or flooding is possible.

Do not attempt to drive to safety — most flash flooding deaths occur in automobiles.

If outdoors, find a low spot away from trees, fences, and poles.

If you are in the woods, take shelter under short trees.

If you feel your skin tingle or your hair stands on end, squat low to the ground on the balls of your feet; place your hands on your knees with your head between them; make yourself the smallest target possible; and minimize your contact with the ground.

For more safety tips, visit the DHSES website.