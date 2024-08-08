FEMA Assistance Deadline is One Week Away

AUSTIN – Texas residents who were affected by the storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes and flooding this spring have until Aug. 15 to apply for FEMA disaster assistance.

Homeowners and renters in Anderson, Austin, Bell, Calhoun, Collin, Cooke, Coryell, Dallas, Denton, Eastland, Ellis, Falls, Guadalupe, Hardin, Harris, Henderson, Hockley, Jasper, Jones, Kaufman, Lamar, Leon, Liberty, Montague, Montgomery, Nacogdoches, Navarro, Newton, Panola, Polk, San Jacinto, Rusk, Sabine, Smith, Terrell, Trinity, Tyler, Van Zandt, Walker and Waller counties designated for federal disaster assistance and who incurred storm-related loss or damage between April 26 – June 5, have one week left to apply.

To apply for FEMA assistance, homeowners and renters can:

Go online to disasterassistance.gov/

Download the FEMA App for mobile devices

Visit a Disaster Recovery Center

Call the FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362 between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. CT. Help is available in most languages. If you use a relay service, such as video relay (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA your number for that service.

Disaster assistance is not a substitute for insurance and cannot compensate for all losses caused by a disaster. The assistance is intended to meet basic needs and supplement disaster recovery efforts. FEMA assistance is unable to duplicate benefits offered through insurance, state or other programs. However, if your losses or damage go beyond disaster assistance available from other sources – or include items or categories not covered by other assistance – you may be eligible for additional funds from FEMA. Even if you have already registered for the State of Texas's disaster program, you must also apply to FEMA to learn if you may be eligible to receive additional funds.

Low-interest loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration’s (SBA) are another important form of federal disaster assistance. These loans are not just for businesses. Homeowners, renters and private nonprofit organizations can also apply. Residents and businesses referred by FEMA to SBA must also complete their loan application by the Aug. 15 deadline.

For more information, go to: sba.gov/disaster, or call SBA’s Customer Service Center at 1-800-659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov. or online at SBA's secure website:disasterloanassistance.sba.gov/ela/s/

