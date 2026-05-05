One-Day Disaster Assistance Center Open May 5 in Naselle

CAMP MURRAY, Wash. – A Disaster Assistance Center will open May 5 for one day in Pacific County to help those affected by the December storms and flooding. Specialists will support survivors with FEMA applications and other disaster aid.



Naselle Fire Hall

6 County Shed Road

Naselle, WA 98638

Schedule: May 5, 10 a.m.- 4 p.m.



The center can help people with FEMA applications and U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) loans and can address questions about federal and state assistance. It will be accessible to those with limited mobility and will have capability to interact with those who are deaf or hard of hearing and those who speak a language other than English.

Visiting a Disaster Assistance Center in person is not required to apply for FEMA aid. You can also apply:

The deadline to apply for FEMA assistance is June 10, 2026. FEMA assistance can help pay for temporary housing, displacement, home repair costs, personal property loss and other disaster-caused expenses. Even if someone has applied with the state of Washington Individual Assistance program, they must also apply with FEMA to receive assistance from the federal government.

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) is offering low-interest disaster loans to Washington businesses, private nonprofit (PNP) organizations, homeowners and renters. To apply online, visit sba.gov/disaster. For more information, call 800-659-2955. Those who are deaf, hard of hearing, or have a speech disability may dial 7-1-1 to access telecommunications relay services.

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FEMA’s mission is helping people before, during, and after disasters.