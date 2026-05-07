FEMA is Actively Coordinating with Federal, State, Local and Private-Sector Partners to Ensure Safety During FIFA World Cup 2026

WASHINGTON -- Thanks to the leadership of President Donald J. Trump and strong coordination and engagement with federal, state, local, tribal, territorial and private-sector partners, the United States is fully ready to ensure millions of Americans and visitors can safely attend FIFA World Cup 2026™ events.

FEMA has worked for more than a year with partners to prepare for a safe and secure tournament. The agency continues to deliver training and exercise support to state, local and tribal governments preparing for the events. To date, FEMA has coordinated training for more than 238,000 local emergency managers and first responders in host cities. These trainings focused on special event safety and security, including coordinating emergency response, large sports venue management and mass casualty events.

“The federal government is fully prepared to make this tournament a success, but we couldn’t do it without the expertise, experience and resources of our private industry partners, and state and local government partners,” said Markwayne Mullin, Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security. “This is a great example of what we can achieve when industry and every level of government plans and works together.”

“Last week, we hosted representatives from business and industry as well as the state and local partners and national associations at FEMA headquarters to continue the forward-leaning coordination. Partners across a variety of sectors play a critical role in making the FIFA World Cup 2026 events a historic success,” said Karen S. Evans, Senior Official Performing the Duties of FEMA Administrator. “These partners are the anchors of community resilience every day – both on gray-sky days and on game days.”

“This will be the largest sporting event in the world, and we need our private sector and state and local partners every step of the way, from the planning stages which began over a year ago to after the final match in New Jersey on July 19,” said Andrew Giuliani, Executive Director of the White House Task Force. “This is an opportunity to show the world what the United States can achieve during our nation’s 250th birthday.”

Funding to Ensure Safety and Increase Security

FEMA has invested nearly $900 million to U.S. FIFA World Cup 2026™ host cities to help protect their residents and visitors. This includes:

$625 million through the FIFA World Cup Grant Program to help host cities strengthen security for the matches. State and local law enforcement and public safety agencies will use these funds to: Protect players, staff, attendees, venues and critical infrastructure against potential terrorist attacks. Provide training and readiness exercises. Increase police and emergency response for FIFA venues, hotels, transportation hubs and other critical infrastructure to enhance security and preparedness.

$250 million through the “Counter Unmanned Aircraft Systems” grant program to help host cities and the National Capital Region (Freedom 250) to protect against dangerous drones. State and local law enforcement and public safety agencies will use these funds to: Detect and identify drones. Track drone activity near sensitive areas. Stop or reduce drone threats, when necessary, in coordination with federal partners.



These investments give communities more tools to help keep residents and visitors safe during the World Cup and beyond.

Planning for Success with Training and Exercises

FEMA continues to deliver training and provide exercise support to state and local governments preparing for their own World Cup 2026 events. FEMA has also supported World Cup exercises for Bergen County, New Jersey; Miami-Dade County, Florida; Atlanta, Georgia; and Inglewood and San Francisco, California. FEMA continues to support host cities in adapting and improving alert and warning communications.

FEMA is also preparing the federal government to support states and locals during World Cup 2026 events. FEMA continues to plan, train and exercise how the federal government will support safe and secure matches across 11 host cities and be well postured to be proactive and react rapidly should there be threatened or actual incidents.

Engagement with Private Sector, Emergency Management Partners

Last week, FEMA, DHS and the White House Task Force steered two outreach and coordination engagements with key partners in the successful execution of the World Cup Games. On Thursday, April 30, business and industry representatives joined a briefing to highlight public safety and emergency management preparations and the collective readiness for the United States to host this historic tournament, followed by a separate briefing on May 1 with representatives from national associations and state and local government partners.

With the 76-day shutdown of key Department of Homeland Security agencies—including FEMA—ending recently, the federal government is even more prepared. During the briefings, federal officials also discussed FEMA security grants, safety and preparedness information for visitors and the ways federal, state and local partners are coordinated through numerous trainings and exercises.

Public Safety Tips and Resources for Attendees and Communities

Before attending a FIFA World Cup 2026 event:

Be prepared before you go. Monitor news sources from the event city, review venue safety information and rules, stay alert for suspicious activity and monitor weather conditions.

Check the event venue rules (for example, bag restrictions or prohibited items) and review local guidance on getting to and from the venue safely.

If you’re traveling to a new location, follow local emergency management and other local officials so you can receive alerts if something happens. You can download the free FEMA App to get alerts in areas you are visiting.

Use official taxi services: Avoid taxi scams and use official taxi services or ride-share apps for safer transportation.

Prepare for crowd control: Expect airport-style security at stadiums, including metal detectors and bag restrictions, to maintain order during matches.

During a FIFA World Cup 2026 event: