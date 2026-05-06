Deadline for Local Governments and Private Nonprofit Organizations to Apply for FEMA Public Assistance Is May 7

CAMP MURRAY, Wash. –Government agencies and private nonprofit organizations, including houses of worship, have until May 7 to apply for FEMA assistance to help pay for expenses resulting from the December storms and floods in Washington.

FEMA’s Public Assistance program provides reimbursement to local and state government agencies and certain private nonprofit organizations for the costs of emergency response, debris removal and restoration of disaster damaged public facilities and infrastructure. This is different from FEMA’s Individual Assistance program, which provides help for individuals and families. The deadline for that program is June 10.

Houses of worship are considered private nonprofit organizations that provide a noncritical, essential social service, such as community and senior citizen centers. This category of nonprofits must go through the loan application process with the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) Disaster Assistance program before FEMA can determine eligibility for its Public Assistance program. SBA’s low-interest disaster loans provide up to $2 million for damaged repair or replacement of hurricane-damaged property, including furniture, fixtures, and other essential contents.

Houses of worship are not required to take out a loan, but FEMA will not fund repairs unless an SBA loan application has been denied or does not fully cover the permanent work costs.

Government agencies and private nonprofit organizations should contact Washington Emergency Management Division at assist.public@mil.wa.gov for more information about how to submit a FEMA Request for Public Assistance.

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FEMA’s mission is helping people before, during, and after disasters.