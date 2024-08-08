Waits River Road CLOSED
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Saint Johnsbury VSP Barracks
Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
Waits River Road in the area of 2041 Waits River Road is closed due to a motor vehicle crash
Specific details on the crash are not yet available and will be provided when available.
Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes.
Please drive carefully.
Rebecca Stark
Emergency Communications Dispatcher Trainee
Vermont State Police - Williston PSAP
3294 St George Road
Williston, VT 05495
Phone - 1(802)878-7111
Fax - 1(802)878-3173