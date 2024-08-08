Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,552 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,428 in the last 365 days.

Waits River Road CLOSED

State of Vermont  

Department of Public Safety  

Vermont State Police  

Saint Johnsbury VSP Barracks

 

  

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification 

  

Waits River Road in the area of 2041 Waits River Road is closed due to a motor vehicle crash

 

Specific details on the crash are not yet available and will be provided when available.    

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes.   

  

Please drive carefully.  



Rebecca Stark

Emergency Communications Dispatcher Trainee

Vermont State Police - Williston PSAP

3294 St George Road

Williston, VT 05495

Phone - 1(802)878-7111

Fax - 1(802)878-3173

You just read:

Waits River Road CLOSED

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more