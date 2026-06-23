St. Albans Barracks | Single Vehicle Crash with Injuries

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 26A2003992

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Seth Boudreau

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802 524 5993

DATE/TIME: 06/22/2026 at 1336 hours

STREET: Sampsonville Rd.

TOWN: Enosburgh

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Boston Post. Rd

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Overcast

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Todd Santor

AGE: 56

SEAT BELT? Motorcycle

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

VEHICLE YEAR: 2008

VEHICLE MAKE: Kawasaki

VEHICLE MODEL: Vulcan 1600

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minor

INJURIES: Serious

HOSPITAL: Northwestern Medical Center to University of Vermont Medical Center

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On June 22, 2026, at 1336 hours, Vermont State Police responded to the area of Sampsonville Rd near Boston Post Rd. for a report of a single vehicle motorcycle crash with injuries. The operator of the motorcycle, Todd Santor (56) was traveling east bound and failed to negotiate a right hand sweeping turn and collided with the guardrail on eastbound lane of Sampsonville road near the Missisquoi Valley Rail trail crossing. He was transported to Northwestern Medical Center and then to University of Vermont Medical Center.

Trooper Seth Boudreau

Vermont State Police

St. Albans Field Station

140 Fisher Pond Rd.

St. Albans, VT 05478

802 524 5993