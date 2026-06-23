St. Albans Barracks | Single Vehicle Crash with Injuries
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 26A2003992
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Seth Boudreau
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802 524 5993
DATE/TIME: 06/22/2026 at 1336 hours
STREET: Sampsonville Rd.
TOWN: Enosburgh
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Boston Post. Rd
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A
WEATHER: Overcast
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Todd Santor
AGE: 56
SEAT BELT? Motorcycle
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
VEHICLE YEAR: 2008
VEHICLE MAKE: Kawasaki
VEHICLE MODEL: Vulcan 1600
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minor
INJURIES: Serious
HOSPITAL: Northwestern Medical Center to University of Vermont Medical Center
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On June 22, 2026, at 1336 hours, Vermont State Police responded to the area of Sampsonville Rd near Boston Post Rd. for a report of a single vehicle motorcycle crash with injuries. The operator of the motorcycle, Todd Santor (56) was traveling east bound and failed to negotiate a right hand sweeping turn and collided with the guardrail on eastbound lane of Sampsonville road near the Missisquoi Valley Rail trail crossing. He was transported to Northwestern Medical Center and then to University of Vermont Medical Center.
Trooper Seth Boudreau
Vermont State Police
St. Albans Field Station
140 Fisher Pond Rd.
St. Albans, VT 05478
802 524 5993
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