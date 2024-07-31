Light Up Amber for Appendix Cancer Awareness

Appendix Cancer Pseudomyxoma Peritonei (ACPMP) Research Foundation Announces the Lighting of Landmarks to raise awareness for Appendix Cancer Awareness Month.

BOSTON, MA, USA, July 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ACPMP is proud to announce the launch of Appendiceal Cancer Awareness Month this August. In an effort to bring attention to this rare but critical disease, iconic buildings and landmarks across the country will be illuminated in amber, the official color representing appendiceal cancer awareness.

Appendiceal Cancer: Understanding the Risks and Symptoms

Appendiceal cancer, though rare, affects thousands of people each year. It is crucial to educate the public about the risks and symptoms associated with this disease to promote early detection and treatment. Appendiceal cancer can be challenging to diagnose due to its nonspecific symptoms, which often leads to delayed treatment. Key symptoms to watch for include:

• Abdominal pain or discomfort

• Bloating or swelling in the abdomen

• Changes in bowel habits

• Loss of appetite or unexplained weight loss

• Nausea or vomiting

Individuals experiencing these symptoms are encouraged to seek medical advice promptly. Early diagnosis is essential for better treatment outcomes.

Raising Awareness: Amber Lights Across the Nation

Throughout August, notable buildings and landmarks will glow amber to symbolize the fight against appendiceal cancer. This initiative aims to spark conversations, increase public knowledge, and encourage community involvement. Participating buildings include Gillette Stadium, home of the New England Patriots, the Wrigley Building Clock Tower in Chicago. and the San Diego Convention Center. “We are grateful for the support from the community and from all of the buildings and landmarks participating this year. This initiative is not just about illuminating a structure; it’s about casting a light on the lives affected by appendix cancer, and the urgency of increased research and awareness," said Deborah Shelton, Executive Director of the ACPMP Research Foundation.

Get Involved

ACPMP invites the community to participate in a variety of activities designed to raise awareness and support for those affected by appendiceal cancer:

• Social Media Campaign: Follow us on social media and use the hashtag #Amberforappendixcancer to share information and personal stories.

• Educational Events: Join our webinars and workshops featuring leading medical experts who will discuss the latest research and treatment options.

• Fundraising Initiatives: Support our mission by donating to fund critical research and patient support programs.

About ACPMP

ACPMP is dedicated to supporting individuals affected by appendiceal cancer through advocacy, education, and research. Our mission is to increase awareness, provide resources, and fund groundbreaking research to improve the lives of patients and their families.

For more information about Appendiceal Cancer Awareness Month, upcoming events, and how you can get involved, please visit ACPMP.ORG or contact Dana Jackson Cohen at 617-818-8352

Together, we can shine a light on appendiceal cancer and make a difference in the lives of those affected.

ACPMP Research Foundation

751 Sproul Road #1057

Springfield, PA 19064

ACPMP.org

