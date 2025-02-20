The Appendix Cancer PMP Research Foundation Announces Groundbreaking Research on Appendiceal Cancer

SPRINGFIELD, PA, PA, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Appendix Cancer PMP Research Foundation (ACPMP) proudly announces the publication of a landmark article in Nature Reviews Cancer entitled “Defining a 'cells to society' research framework for appendiceal tumors.” This pivotal Expert Recommendation, officially published online on February 20, can be accessed here and is the direct result of Appendix Cancer PMP Research Foundation Scientific Think Tank—an innovative, multidisciplinary gathering designed to advance critical research in appendix cancer.

One of ACPMP’s goals has been to bring together top minds across multiple disciplines to create a blueprint revolutionizing how we approach research in this rare cancer. The publication of this Expert Recommendation article represents a crucial step in ensuring that appendix cancer patients receive the attention and scientific innovation they deserve. The next step is to translate these findings into real solutions that improve patient outcomes.

The inaugural Appendix Cancer PMP Research Foundation Think Tank, sponsored by ACPMP and hosted by Dr. Andreana Holowatyj at Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center (VICC), convened leading experts from across the field to assess the current state of appendix cancer research, identify challenges, and chart a path forward for groundbreaking discoveries. This historic meeting served as a "brain trust" for the appendix cancer community, fostering collaboration to drive research forward for patients diagnosed with this devastating and understudied disease.

“The rising burden of appendiceal cancer has illuminated the rudimentary knowledge gaps — spanning from genomes to generations — in our understanding of this rare cancer. By establishing this first-ever research ‘roadmap’ for appendiceal tumors, we aim to drive collaborative and transformative research discoveries that ultimately will lead to improvements in disease detection, diagnosis, treatments, and outcomes for our patients,” said Andreana Holowatyj, PhD, MSCI, assistant professor of Medicine at Vanderbilt University Medical Center and chair of the Scientific Advisory Board for the ACPMP Research Foundation, the article’s lead author.

Identifying Key Research Priorities in Appendix Cancer

Appendiceal cancer is a rare disease with no standardized screening guidelines, well-defined risk factors, or consistent tumor classifications—leading to late diagnoses and poor prognoses. Up to one in two patients is diagnosed with distant metastatic disease, and five-year survival rates range from 10% to 63%. Research to advance treatments for this rare cancer is critical.

The recommendations published in Nature Reviews Cancer on February 13 emerged from the ACPMP Research Foundation’s mission to advance scientific understanding and research of appendiceal cancer. Although an estimated 3,000 new cases of appendix cancer are diagnosed annually, researchers believe the true incidence may be higher due to challenges in accurately identifying and classifying tumors.

The ACPMP Think Tank, held in December 2023 at Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center, brought together 20 leading experts who collaborated to define the most urgent research priorities. These experts continued working together after the Think Tank, culminating in the newly published Expert Recommendation article. All 20 experts are co-authors of the paper.

"This Think Tank and the subsequent publication mark a watershed moment for appendix cancer research," said Deborah Shelton, JD, Executive Director of ACPMP Research Foundation and co-author of the article. "For far too long, appendix cancer has remained underfunded and under-researched, leaving patients with limited options. These research priorities provide a clear path forward, and ACPMP is committed to ensuring the necessary funding and resources to propel these efforts."

Six Research Priorities for Appendix Cancer

The article outlines six critical research areas that will drive progress in appendix cancer understanding, treatment, and patient outcomes:

• Refining histopathological classification

• Molecular characterization of appendix tumors

• Defining the appendiceal tumor microenvironment

• Development of disease-specific models

• Clinical studies of appendix tumors

• Appendix cancer on a population level – Studies can help identify risk factors, improve early detection strategies, and establish registries to enhance patient care and survivorship planning.

ACPMP’s Commitment to Research and Patient Advocacy

The ACPMP Research Foundation continues to spearhead initiatives that advance appendix cancer research through its grant program, which funds high-impact studies made possible by generous patient donations. These investments ensure that the momentum generated by the Think Tank leads to real-world advancements in diagnosing and treating appendiceal tumors.

"Every dollar we raise is an investment in hope for patients with appendix cancer," Shelton added. "We are determined to turn these research priorities into action, pushing the boundaries of science to find better treatments and, ultimately, a cure."

As appendix cancer remains an underfunded and under-researched disease, the ACPMP Think Tank and its resulting Research Roadmap stand as a testament to the power of collaboration, patient-driven advocacy, and cutting-edge scientific inquiry.

For more information on ACPMP’s research initiatives, visit www.acpmp.org

About ACPMP Research Foundation

The Appendix Cancer PMP Research Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to funding research, raising awareness, and providing patient support for appendix cancer and pseudomyxoma peritonei. Through its research grant program and advocacy efforts, ACPMP is committed to improving outcomes for patients diagnosed with these rare diseases.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.