Study Finds Appendix Cancer Rates Have Quadrupled Among Millennials

The findings, from a new study, come at a time of growing concern about the earlier onset of several cancers.

SPRINGFIELD, PA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new study has found a dramatic rise in cases of appendiceal adenocarcinoma, a rare but increasingly diagnosed form of appendix cancer, among Generation X and Millennials in the United States. The research, published in the Annals of Internal Medicine, shows that Americans born after 1945 face significantly higher risks, with rates quadrupling in those born in the mid-1980s.

Researchers from Vanderbilt University Medical Center and collaborating institutions analyzed decades of national cancer data from the SEER Program, identifying strong generational trends in appendix cancer incidence. The findings point to a pressing need for further research into environmental and lifestyle exposures that may be driving this increase, and for greater public and clinical awareness.

“It’s rare, but it’s growing and we don’t fully understand why,” said lead author Dr. Andreana Holowatyj. “Our study shows that younger generations are seeing significantly higher rates of appendix cancer, and that demands our attention.”

Key Findings:

• People born in 1985 had a 4.6 times higher rate of appendiceal adenocarcinoma than those born in 1945.

• Incidence tripled in the 1980 birth cohort and has continued to rise in more recent generations.

• The trend was seen across all tumor subtypes, including mucinous, non-mucinous, and goblet cell adenocarcinomas.

• The study calls for increased awareness among physicians, particularly given that appendix cancer is often not detected through colonoscopy or imaging.

Appendix cancer often presents without symptoms and is frequently misclassified or missed. The condition lacks formal screening protocols and has historically received limited research funding.

This new study, funded in part by the Appendix Cancer PMP Research Foundation (ACPMP) and the National Institutes of Health, could reshape how researchers, doctors, and the public view this elusive disease.

“With no screening tools and limited treatment options, early awareness is our best tool right now,” said Deborah Shelton, Executive Director of Appendix Cancer PMP Research Foundation. “Physicians need to keep appendix cancer in mind, especially in younger adults presenting with unexplained abdominal symptoms.”

For more information and to view the full study, visit: https://www.acpjournals.org/doi/10.7326/ANNALS-24-02479

ACPMP’s Commitment to Action

ACPMP is dedicated to funding cutting-edge research and providing patient support. Through its grant program, made possible by generous patient donations, the foundation ensures that promising ideas lead to real advancements in diagnosing and treating appendix cancer.

“Every dollar we raise fuels progress,” Shelton added. “We’re not just talking about change—we’re making it happen.”

To learn more about ACPMP’s research initiatives or to support the cause, visit www.acpmp.org

About ACPMP Research Foundation

The Appendix Cancer PMP Research Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to funding research, raising awareness, and supporting patients affected by appendix cancer and pseudomyxoma peritonei. Through its research grants and advocacy, ACPMP is committed to improving patient outcomes and finding a cure.

