February is National Cancer Prevention Month: Advocating for Awareness and Action

SPRINGFIELD, PA, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the fight against cancer, common types such as breast, lung, and colorectal often dominate the conversation. However, rare cancers represent approximately 20% of all cancer diagnoses, affecting millions of individuals and families worldwide. Despite their prevalence, these cancers often go unnoticed, leaving patients feeling isolated and underserved. Rare cancers are defined as those with fewer than six cases per 100,000 people annually. This category encompasses a wide variety of conditions, including appendiceal cancer, a disease that remains largely unknown to the public and underserved by the medical research community. Awareness is vital for those living with a condition for which there is limited information, few specialists, and sparse funding for research.

Appendix Cancer: A Rare and Misunderstood Disease

Appendix cancer is a rare malignancy that affects fewer than 2-9 people per million annually, with the number of cases increasing in recent years, particularly among the younger population. Often discovered incidentally during surgeries or imaging studies for unrelated conditions, the disease’s rarity poses a significant barrier to early detection and timely treatment. The diagnosis is overwhelming for many patients—not only because of its life-altering implications but also due to the scarcity of resources and specialists available to guide them. Unlike more common cancers, appendix cancer lacks a robust body of research that informs evidence-based treatment protocols. Many oncologists and general practitioners have limited or no experience with the disease, leaving patients to navigate an uncertain and often fragmented healthcare landscape.

The Need for Greater Awareness and Research: Appendix Cancer PMP Research Foundation

“Living with a rare cancer like appendix cancer means living with questions that often have no clear answers,” says “Deborah Shelton, Executive Director of Appendix Cancer PMP Research Foundation. “Patients and their families face an uphill battle to find knowledgeable specialists, understand their treatment options, and connect with others who share their journey.” Despite advances in cancer research, rare cancers like appendix cancer remain underfunded, receiving only a tiny fraction of the resources allocated to more prevalent cancers. This lack of funding stifles innovation and limits the development of new therapies, leaving patients with few treatment options and limited hope for improved outcomes. Founded in 2008 by patients and caregivers trying to navigate the complex landscape of this rare disease, the Appendix Cancer PMP Research Foundation’s mission is to fund and support promising research to find a cure for Appendix Cancer and PMP and to fund educational programs for healthcare professionals and patients/caregivers & family members about these diseases. Appendix Cancer PMP Research Foundation has awarded $2,105,000 through 46 research grants.

How You Can Help

Organizations like Appendix Cancer PMP Research Foundation and others call for increased attention and funding for rare cancer research. By supporting these efforts, individuals can help drive the discovery of new treatments and improve the lives of those affected by diseases like appendix cancer.

Ways to get involved include:

• Donating to rare cancer research foundations such as Appendix Cancer PMP Research Foundation

• Sharing information about appendix cancer to help raise awareness.

• Advocating for increased government funding for rare cancer research.

A Call to Action

By fostering a collective commitment to raising awareness and driving action, we can make a meaningful difference in the lives of those affected by cancer. Together, we can advocate for a more equitable distribution of research funding, better education for medical professionals, and increased support for those navigating the challenges of a rare cancer diagnosis. For more information about appendix cancer and how you can support National Cancer Prevention Month, visit www.acpmp.org

