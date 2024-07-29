The Department for Communities is the sponsor Department for Libraries NI. The Partnership Agreement explains the overall governance framework within which Libraries NI operates, including the framework through which the necessary assurances are provided to stakeholders. Roles/responsibilities of partners within the overall governance framework are also outlined. This agreement is also available on the Libraries NI website.
Partnership Agreement between the Department for Communities and Libraries NI
