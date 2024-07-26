Update: TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Dignitary Visit Extended

Road closures have been extended through Sunday, July 28, 2024, motorists should take into consideration the following street closures and parking restrictions associated with a dignitary visit:

The following streets existing Emergency No Parking has been extended through Sunday, July 28, 2024, at 6:00 p.m.:

Virginia Avenue from Rock Creek Parkway to New Hampshire Avenue, NW

Jamal Khashoggi Way from Virginia Avenue to F Street, NW

F Street from Rock Creek Parkway to 25 th Street, NW

27 th Street from Virginia Avenue to K Street, NW

2600 block of I Street, NW

The following street closures, that are currently closed to vehicle traffic, has been extended through Sunday, July 28, 2024, at 6:00 p.m.:

Rock Creek Parkway from Virginia Avenue, NW to South Potomac River Freeway

Virginia Avenue, NW from Rock Creek Parkway to New Hampshire Avenue, NW (eastbound lanes)

Jamal Khashoggi Way, NW (southbound lanes), from Virginia Avenue, NW to F Street, NW

F Street, NW from Rock Creek Parkway to Jamal Khashoggi Way, NW

27 th Street from Virginia Avenue, NW to K Street, NW

The ramp to 27th Street from northbound Potomac River Freeway

All traffic traveling south on Rock Creek Parkway will be diverted east on I Street from Virginia Avenue, NW to Potomac River Freeway. Westbound traffic on Virginia Avenue, NW will be able to turn north on Rock Creek Parkway. All traffic from Ohio Drive, SW will be diverted north on Potomac River Freeway.

Motorists should note, during the morning rush hour commute, Rock Creek Parkway only allows for southbound traffic. Any traffic traveling westbound on Virginia Avenue, during the morning rush hour, will be diverted to eastbound on I Street toward Potomac River Freeway.

Businesses and residences around the Watergate Hotel will still be accessible at the following access points:

Vehicle Access Locations for Watergate Hotel

Access Type Location Commercial Motor Vehicle and Watergate Hotel Guest/Residence Jamal Khashoggi Way and 25th Street, NW Watergate Hotel Guest/Residence 27th Street and Virginia Avenue, NW

Pedestrian Access Locations for Watergate Hotel

Access Type Location Watergate Hotel Guest/Residence 27th Street and Virginia Avenue, NW Watergate Hotel Guest/Residence 25th Street and Jamal Khashoggi Way, NW Watergate Hotel Guest/Residence 25th Street and F Street, NW

Due to First Amendment activity, the public should plan for intermittent street closures and traffic delays in the area of the Watergate Hotel and the downtown corridor.

For timely traffic information, please visit twitter.com/DCPoliceTraffic .

All street closures and listed times are subject to change based upon prevailing or unexpected conditions.

The public should expect parking restrictions along the street and should be guided by the posted emergency no parking signage. All vehicles that are parked in violation of the emergency no parking signs will be ticketed and towed.

Motorists could encounter possible delays if operating in the vicinity of this event and may wish to consider alternative routes. The Metropolitan Police Department and the D.C. Department of Transportation also wishes to remind motorists in the vicinity of this event to proceed with caution as increased pedestrian traffic can be anticipated.

