Op-Ed: Poll Worker Recruitment taking place now for WV's General Election in November

West Virginia counties need paid poll workers, and now’s the time to sign up. National Poll Worker Recruitment Day was established in 2020 by the U.S. Election Assistance Commission (EAC) and is dedicated to motivating individuals to serve as poll workers. This annual observance is designed to help alleviate the critical shortage of poll workers in West Virginia and across America.

Poll workers are the lifeblood of in-person voting. Their friendly and professional service instills voters with confidence in the process, and their participation directly impacts election officials’ ability to ensure accurate, efficient, and safe elections.

As we approach the upcoming general election, our nation faces a pivotal moment that will shape our future.The integrity of our democratic process relies heavily on the commitment of poll workers who facilitate voting to ensure that every legal vote is cast accurately and counted fairly.

In the process, poll workers gain a deeper understanding of elections, learning firsthand how the procedure works and better understanding the foundation of our democracy.

West Virginia has more than 1,600 voting precincts that require more than 8,000 trained poll workers on Election Day. Whether you are a government employee, student, retiree, working professional, veteran, or someone with a passion for fair and free elections, your participation as a poll worker is invaluable. And, you get paid for your service.

National Poll Worker Recruitment Day will be celebrated on August 1, 2024. The U.S. Election Assistance Commission’s poll worker toolkit can help you better understand poll worker mentorship and communication, and is a great resource for understanding the many benefits of becoming a poll worker.

I am asking all registered West Virginia voters to strongly consider becoming a poll worker for the upcoming General Election. To sign up for consideration, simply complete the Poll Worker Application at GoVoteWV.com. Poll workers are paid for both their pre-election training and work on election day.

I invite you to join my office, the U.S. Election Assistance Commission, and all 55 West Virginia county clerks in this important effort to recruit poll workers for the November General Election. Being a poll worker is not just a civic duty; it is an opportunity to actively participate in our American democracy.

Sign up today to become a poll worker. For more information on the upcoming election, visit the state’s election website at GoVoteWV.com

WV Secretary of State Mac Warner has been serving as West Virginia's chief elections officer since 2017. He is leading our state's effort to take part in a nationwide poll worker recruitment effort heading into the 2024 General Election