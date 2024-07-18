IS-280: Overview of Engineering Principles and Practices for Retrofitting Flood-Prone Residential Structures
This course serves as an overview of the contents of the revised FEMA P-259, Engineering Principles and Practices for Retrofitting Flood-Prone Residential Structures.
Objectives
- This course aims to familiarize engineers, architects, floodplain managers, building code officials, hazard mitigation, planning, zoning, public works, and other building officials with the newly revised FEMA P-259 publication
Delivery Details
Prerequisites
None
Audience
- Architects
- Engineers
- Floodplain managers
- Code officials
- Designers
- Professionals in hazard mitigation, planning, zoning, public works and other related sectors
Delivery Options
Emergency Management Institute IS
Duration
Hours: 1.5