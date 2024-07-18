Submit Release
IS-280: Overview of Engineering Principles and Practices for Retrofitting Flood-Prone Residential Structures

This course serves as an overview of the contents of the revised FEMA P-259, Engineering Principles and Practices for Retrofitting Flood-Prone Residential Structures.

Objectives

  • This course aims to familiarize engineers, architects, floodplain managers, building code officials, hazard mitigation, planning, zoning, public works, and other building officials with the newly revised FEMA P-259 publication

Delivery Details

Prerequisites

None

Audience

  • Architects
  • Engineers
  • Floodplain managers
  • Code officials
  • Designers
  • Professionals in hazard mitigation, planning, zoning, public works and other related sectors

Delivery Options

Emergency Management Institute IS

Duration

Hours: 1.5

