The Award-Winning Technologist Bridging the Global Low-Carbon Gap

Fernando C. Hernandez holding one of his award-winning trophies Hernandez moderating a panel at OTC (top image), with SFLCT members present (bottom image)

Receiving multi-award recognition from one of Europe's foremost net zero centers, backed by major energy firms, bolstered my vision to globally share low-carbon knowledge” — Fernando C. Hernandez

DALLAS, TEXAS, U.S., July 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the world races to reach net zero via carbon capture, hydrogen, and an array of low-carbon technologies, Fernando C. Hernandez is advancing these disciplines as a multi-award-winning technology mentor. Such recognition comes via Scotland's Net Zero Technology Center’s (NZTC) TechX program, backed by Accenture, BP, Conoco Phillips, and Equinor, which catalyzes pioneering start-ups developing technologies for a net-zero world. To date, he has accumulated hundreds of hours guiding and mentoring nearly a dozen start-ups as a TechX mentor over several years.

He adds, "Receiving multi-award recognition from one of Europe's foremost net zero centers, backed by major energy firms, bolstered my vision to globally share low-carbon knowledge, and I am delivering on this as the Chairman for the Society for Low Carbon Technologies (SFCLT)." Through his mentorship, several start-ups have received awards, including one that won a pilot project to commercialize and expand internationally. Hernandez attributes much of his success not only to TechX, but also to collaborating with and mentoring innovative companies on behalf of the Scottish government in the international, technology, and energy domains. Case in point: Under his tutelage, a Scottish firm commercially expanded into Mexico, which is a reason why Scotland’s longest-serving first minister appointed him as a Scottish Business Ambassador (GlobalScot).

Believing in the importance of knowledge dissemination and creating change agents, he led and moderated "An International Perspective on Commercializing Emerging Technologies Through the Energy Transition," a panel at the Offshore Technology Conference in Houston, USA. Hernandez, together with Preshit Gawade from Baker Hughes and Cammy Booth with the NZTC, discussed a pioneering decarbonization project involving TotalEnergies, Shell, and others. Hernandez adds, “This project can unlock the production of low-carbon hydrocarbons in offshore basins. Additionally, given the panelists' unique affiliation with the SFLCT, it was energizing to see our global members converge after the panel's conclusion to explore further low-carbon projects.”

In Lahore, Pakistan, Hernandez executed the nation’s first-of-its-kind agreement via the "Low Carbon Strategic Agreement to Advance Collaboration Between Developed and Developing Nations” with the World Times International, part of the World Times Institute (Pakistan’s premier Civil Services Exam preparation center). Lahore-based SFLCT South Asia Chair Osama Rizvi says, “This agreement underscores the SFLCT’s dedication to advancing education pertaining to sustainable energy and low-carbon practices. We will also provide scholarships and accredit learning modules to support this.”

Hernandez’s efforts in Latin America are also commendable. He has traveled between Brazil and America in support of the Brazilian government's efforts to establish a legal framework (Bill 1425/2022) for Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS), which has now received approval from the nation's senate (a first in South America). Hernandez is doing this in his remit as CCS Brasil's International Chairman, and he has equally initiated direct engagement with the U.S. government's Department of Energy to bolster momentum for said framework. Isabela Morbach, co-founder of CCS Brasil and a pivotal SFLCT member, inspired Bill 1425/2022 with her doctoral thesis in energy planning from the University of São Paulo.

When asked what comes next, Hernandez quips, “More continental growth to create an equitable biosphere for all.”