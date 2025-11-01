EV and INLINE Services Announce Strategic Collaboration at ADIPEC 2025 to Revolutionize Pipeline Diagnostics Announcing EV, a part of the Enersol Portfolio to Exhibit at ADIPEC 2025 with INLINE Services INLINE Services Speed Control Pig EV PigCam 8 EV PigCam 4

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ahead of ADIPEC 2025, the world’s largest energy event, EV, the global leader in pipeline and downhole visual diagnostics and part of the Enersol portfolio, announced a strategic collaboration with INLINE Services, a specialist in pigging solutions. Together, they are launching a new wave of innovation in Active Speed Control Pigging and PigCAM® services, designed to optimize inspection speed, reduce the risk of stuck tools, and improve data quality across challenging pipeline environments worldwide.

This collaboration marks a major milestone in EV’s journey. After making headlines at ADIPEC 2024 with the launch of PigCAM®, EV officially entered the pipeline inspection market, bringing its signature high-definition clarity and visual intelligence from the wellbore to the pipeline. The response was immediate: strong customer demand, new revenue streams, and a bold expansion of EV’s data-driven diagnostics platform.

Scott Greig, VP Pipeline Diagnostics at EV, said: “This collaboration is about precision, control, and confidence. By combining EV’s visual analytics with INLINE’s pigging expertise, we’re giving operators the tools to inspect smarter, adapt faster, and manage risk with clarity.”

Cameron Randall, Operations Director at INLINE Services, added: “Together, we’re delivering a solution that’s technically advanced, globally scalable, and built for the future of pipeline operations.”

EV is not just a camera company—it’s a data company. Its strength lies in what it sees, and how it transforms that visual data into actionable insight. With PigCAM® and now Active Speed Control, EV is redefining the standard for inspection quality, operational efficiency, and pipeline integrity.

The Active Speed Control system integrates real-time telemetry, autonomous braking, and adaptive algorithms to maintain consistent pig velocity, regardless of flow conditions. This ensures sharper data, fewer tool failures, and more confident decision-making in even the most complex pipeline environments.

Key Benefits

Consistent inspection speeds across variable flow conditions

Enhanced data resolution and visual clarity

Reduced risk of stuck tools and operational delays

EV’s technologies are powered by AIVA™, its cloud-based analytics platform that turns raw footage into quantified insight, delivering intuitive charts, reports, and real-time decision support. As part of Enersol—a joint venture between ADNOC Drilling and Alpha Dhabi—EV is helping lead the region’s energy transformation, bringing AI, advanced diagnostics, and visual intelligence to the heart of operations.

Visit EV at ADIPEC 2025. Explore the future of pipeline diagnostics at Stand 15420, Hall 15, and see how EV is creating value through data, vision, and innovation.

For more information, visit www.evcam.com



Meet EV at ADIPEC 2025

ADIPEC 2025, uniting industries and innovators to unleash the power of positive energy, provides the ideal global platform for EV to showcase their advanced solutions. Building on over 40 years of energy leadership, ADIPEC champions a solution-focused mindset, connecting today’s leaders and tomorrow’s talent in a collaborative environment where the economic opportunities of the Global South, the transformation of energy systems, and the unprecedented rise of artificial intelligence converge.

This convergence puts progress into overdrive, spotlighting the transformative potential of ‘the power of and’—embracing all energies, technologies, and innovations. The event convenes leaders and innovators to progress partnerships, accelerate innovations, and make investments critical to the world’s prosperous future.

About EV

EV is a trusted service provider delivering cutting-edge video-led solutions to operators across the global energy industry. With a reputation for excellence, our experienced team ensures the delivery of the highest quality visual answer products available. EV is the Visual Analytics market leader, both in terms of technology and market presence, and has performed over 13,000 successful video operations.

About INLINE

With over 15 years of experience, the team at INLINE Services has been addressing the complex cleaning challenges associated with high-flow and high-velocity natural gas pipelines through its Speed Control Pig (SCP) technology. The SCP enables operators to precisely control tool velocity without requiring significant reductions in gas flow. By maintaining optimal speeds, the SCP enhances cleaning performance while delivering substantial gas flow savings compared to traditional mechanical cleaning tools.

PigCAM® : The Eye of Integrity

