The Society for Low Carbon Technologies Strengthens Global Ties with a Strategic Pakistani Partnership

Fernando C. Hernandez and Adeel Niaz complete the signed agreement

Attending an SFLCT mixer in Pakistan were Fernando C. Hernandez, Dr. Jeanette Forbes, and Osama Rizvi

We are thrilled about the global opportunities this Pakistani agreement represents, which build on our global and low-carbon presence in Brazil, Scotland, and the U.S.”
— Fernando C. Hernandez

DALLAS, TEXAS, U.S., July 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In Lahore, Pakistan, the Society for Low Carbon Technologies (SFLCT) expanded its presence in South Asia, particularly with the signing of a first-of-its-kind agreement in the nation with the World Times International, part of the World Times Institute, which is Pakistan’s premier Civil Services Exam preparation center.

The recently signed agreement is officially known as “Pakistan’s Low Carbon Strategic Agreement to Advance Collaboration Between Developed and Developing Nations.” The foregoing was executed in Lahore by Fernando C. Hernandez, the SFLCT’s Chairman of the Board, and Adeel Niaz, who is the World Time Institute’s Director and a partner in the World Times Institute.

Hernandez comments, “We are thrilled about the global opportunities this Pakistani agreement represents, which build on our global and low-carbon presence in Brazil, Scotland, and the U.S.”

The partnership with World Times International underscores SFLCT’s dedication to knowledge dissemination and education in sustainable energy and low-carbon practices. This collaboration will see SFLCT offering scholarships and educational resources such as certified learning modules, which align with the organization’s mission to promote a balanced and responsible use of various energy forms through the innovative energy basket notion.

Osama Rizvi, the SFLCT’s South Asia Chair, will monitor the agreement’s implementation while also operating a local section in Lahore, where he is currently stationed. During Hernandez’s landmark visit, he also organized a mixer event in Lahore that included Rizvi and Dr. Jeanette Forbes, a recent and critical addition to the SFLCT’s industry advisory board. The mixer was a global affair, as Dr. Forbes traveled from Scotland and Hernandez came from the U.S. Notably, London’s Buckingham Palace honorably recognizes Dr. Forbes’ impact in the U.K., and she not only brings a global perspective but also pronounced experience in the technology and energy sectors.

“Dr. Forbes’ growing involvement in the region, coupled with Rizvi’s leadership in Pakistani outreach and influence, signals a robust and dynamic future for the SFLCT’s initiatives in South Asia and elsewhere,” remarked Hernandez.

Alissa Nixon
Society for Low Carbon Technologies
+1 832-512-6155
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

You just read:

The Society for Low Carbon Technologies Strengthens Global Ties with a Strategic Pakistani Partnership

Distribution channels: Energy Industry, Environment, Science, Technology, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Alissa Nixon
Society for Low Carbon Technologies
+1 832-512-6155
Company/Organization
Allstream Energy Partners
3730 Kirby Dr #1200
Houston, Texas, 77098
United States
+1 8324963004
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

AllstreamInsiders.com is a newly established digital publication created to serve the energy sector. This innovative platform is dedicated to delivering essential information, insights, and analyses that cater specifically to the needs of industry professionals. By offering timely and relevant content, Allstream Insiders aims to support informed decision-making, foster industry collaboration, and keep its audience updated on the latest trends, technological advancements, and regulatory changes within the energy landscape. The publication's mission is to be the go-to resource for energy sector stakeholders seeking comprehensive and authoritative coverage of the industry's developments. We Own and Operate Distribution Channels in All Streams Of Energy UpstreamCalendar.com MidstreamCalendar.com DownstreamCalendar.com RenewablesCalendar.com

Allstream Insiders

More From This Author
The Society for Low Carbon Technologies Strengthens Global Ties with a Strategic Pakistani Partnership
DH Tech Spearheads Post-Storm Recovery Efforts with Advanced Industrial-Grade Dehumidifiers
Southwest Pipe Services Adds New Talent Caleb Moderski Amid 20-Year Milestone : Welcoming Caleb Moderski
View All Stories From This Author