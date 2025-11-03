EV Unveils Optis® Unity at ADIPEC Optis® Unity Tool

Next-generation camera system delivers unmatched clarity, speed, and integration for smarter well interventions

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Abu Dhabi, UAE, November 3, 2025, At the world’s largest energy event, ADIPEC, EV, a global leader in downhole and pipeline visual analytics and part of the Enersol portfolio, is proud to unveil Optis® Unity, its most advanced camera system yet.

Designed to revolutionize well intervention and evaluation, Optis® Unity brings together five high-definition sideview cameras, 360-degree coverage, and real-time visual analytics, all in one seamless, integrated solution. It’s not just a camera. It’s a leap forward in how operators see, understand, and act downhole.

Why it matters:

Optis® Unity enables full data acquisition in a single run, dramatically reducing time, cost, and uncertainty. It’s built to work with nearly any third-party too, making it one of the most versatile and intelligent systems in the field.

Fraser Louden, CEO of EV, said: “Optis® Unity is more than a technological leap, it’s a glimpse into the future of intelligent well operations. By fusing EV’s world-class visual analytics with real-time diagnostics and seamless third-party integration, we’re empowering operators to make faster, smarter decisions with absolute clarity.

This launch not only elevates EV’s value proposition globally, but also reflects Enersol’s vision to bring transformative, AI-powered solutions to the Middle East. It’s the beginning of a new chapter, where insight drives performance, and innovation unlocks opportunity.”

Powered by AIVA™, EV’s cloud-based Asset Inspection Visualisation and Analytics platform, Optis® Unity transforms raw video into actionable intelligence, delivering intuitive charts, quantified insights, and comprehensive reports in real time.

Key Features:

• 5-Camera Array for full 360° wellbore visibility

• High-Definition Imaging for crystal-clear interpretation

• Third-Party Tool Integration for seamless diagnostics

• Real-Time Viewing & Recording

• Visual Analytics via AIVA™

• E-Line & E-Coil Compatible for flexible deployment

Applications include:

• Mechanical intervention validation

• Well integrity assessments (corrosion, erosion, scale)

• Completion hardware evaluation

• Leak detection and blockage analysis

V is part of Enersol, a joint venture between ADNOC Drilling and Alpha Dhabi, focused on bringing advanced technology and AI-driven solutions to the region. Optis® Unity is a prime example of how Enersol companies are reshaping energy operations with intelligence and innovation.

Experience the future of downhole diagnostics at ADIPEC.Visit EV at Stand 15420, Hall 15 to see Optis® Unity in action and discover how visual intelligence is transforming well performance.

For more information, visit www.evcam.com

About EV

EV is a trusted service provider delivering cutting-edge video-led solutions to operators across the global energy industry. With a reputation for excellence, our experienced team ensures the delivery of the highest quality visual answer products available. EV is the Visual Analytics market leader, both in terms of technology and market presence, and has performed over 13,000 successful video operations.

Optis Infinity - The World's First Array Sideview Camera for Downhole Applications

