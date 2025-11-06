Operating Within Mexico’s Grand Prix, Kadenco Delivers Impact for Super Copa Roshfrans and Earns International Trust

Hector Lira (left), Esteban Rodriguez, Nancy Arrieta, Javier Gonzalez, Oscar Romero, Raymundo Romero, and Daniela Delgado. Their respective organizations are noted in the release Kadenco captures, Salvador “Copetín” de Alba, 2024 SCR GTM Champion, preparing on the grid at the Mexican Grand Prix, featuring Kadenco branding (bottom right) Kadenco photograph of the GTM podium at the F1 México Grand Prix (from left): Pablo Pérez de Lara (3rd place), Salvador “Copetín” De Alba (1st place), Paul Jourdain (2nd place)

Safety, timing, and trust are non-negotiable. Whether during Formula 1 or any entrusted event, our duty is to execute with precision and dynamism” — Oscar Romero, Founder of Kadenco

MEXICO CITY , MEXICO, November 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The nation’s most advanced racing championship, Super Copa Roshfrans, returned to the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez racetrack as the headlining support race preceding Formula 1 in October. This was part of the 2025 Mexican Grand Prix framework, delivering high-speed precision and global visibility. Super Copa Roshfrans once again demonstrated, through its GTM category, why it stands as the country’s elite motorsport championship, converging engineering, endurance, and a high-velocity display before more than 400,000 spectators.

At the center of audiovisual execution stood Kadenco, a company with international reach and vision, as the official production company of Super Copa Roshfrans, responsible for the complete coverage of the championship, including its participation within the Formula 1 Mexico City Grand Prix framework. Since 2019, Kadenco has directed Super Copa Roshfrans’ high-velocity storytelling, carrying Mexico’s premier racing series into households through Fox Sports México and international streaming channels. Producing within the Grand Prix framework demanded flawless coordination under maximum pace, where every element required seamless precision.

“These are challenging, high-pressure environments,” said Oscar Romero, Founder of Kadenco. “Safety, timing, and trust are non-negotiable. Whether during Formula 1 or any entrusted event, our duty is to execute with precision and dynamism.” Kadenco’s precision is not limited to the racetrack; its expertise spans countries including Colombia, Panama, and the U.S., as well as industries, applying the same high-pressure choreography and narrative discipline refined through motorsport. This millimeter-level execution mirrors the drivers’ own precision on the track, a spirit Kadenco has upheld since its founding in 2009.

Romero further explained that, prior to each Super Copa Roshfrans championship, Kadenco meticulously designs and oversees the entire connectivity architecture, producing the broadcast for Super Copa, aired on Fox Sports México, synchronizing every feed, frame, and frequency. It is unsurprising that he was joined by those featured in the event’s opening image, including Kadenco staff Hector Lira, Filmmaker; Esteban Rodriguez, Filmmaker; Raymundo Romero, OB Director; and Daniela Delgado, Photographer, as well as Super Copa representatives Nancy Arrieta, Head of Marketing, and Javier Gonzalez, Advisor.

Kadenco’s integration with Super Copa Roshfrans extends far beyond a single weekend. Since 2019, the company has provided complete live production and creative direction for all nine rounds of the national championship, delivered 60 events, produced 88 programs, and created more than 1,100 pieces of content, totaling over 350 hours of live broadcast. This continued involvement has positioned Kadenco within the wider motorsport ecosystem, bridging local innovation with international visibility. The company also participates in professional exchanges tied to IndyCar’s prospective 2027 entry into Mexico, underscoring its growing technical footprint in global racing production.

Founded in 2009, Kadenco began as a creative production firm. Over time, its experience and technical precision propelled its expansion into motorsport by applying the same narrative rigor and execution excellence that define its work today, ultimately becoming a multi-sector creative firm. Its portfolio includes global corporate and brand productions for Daimler Truck México, Porsche México, Walmart, Hellmann Worldwide Logistics, and Condé Nast.

With its international reach, Kadenco’s delivery cadence embodies precision, creative discipline, and narrative clarity under pressure. This has enabled institutional-grade collaborations across the energy and low-carbon sectors, partnering with leading organizations such as the American Association of Petroleum Geologists, the American Petroleum Institute Houston, and the Society for Low Carbon Technologies. Kadenco serves as an official production partner for the latter, having produced exclusive events in Houston, including one featuring Colin Gray, Head of the Scottish Government in the U.S., and another for the Society of Petroleum Engineers Northern Emirates, with participation from the U.S. Department of Energy.

Across industries and nations, Kadenco applies the same precision and storytelling discipline that define its motorsport legacy to deliver world-class creative production and strategic communication.

