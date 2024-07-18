MiaRec Revolutionizes Topic Analysis with Advanced LLM Technologies
While the previous version of topic analysis was valuable, we're taking it to the next level with LLM. Conversations are nuanced, and our AI can now recognize subtleties with remarkable precision.”CAMPBELL, CA, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MiaRec, a leader in conversation intelligence solutions, announces a groundbreaking upgrade to its platform, enhancing topic analysis through advanced Large Language Model (LLM) technologies.
— Gennadiy Bezko, CEO of MiaRec
Traditionally, topic analysis in contact centers relied on keyword-based categorization, requiring manually created exhaustive lists of keywords for each topic. However, this method was prone to errors due to missing or incorrectly transcribed keywords, needing extensive manual configuration, and lacking contextual understanding.
With MiaRec's new LLM-based approach, contact centers can now simply describe topics in natural language sentences, eliminating the need for exhaustive keyword lists. Leveraging pre-trained LLM capabilities, MiaRec's solution comprehensively analyzes conversations, taking into account the full context and nuances of dialogue.
"While the previous version of topic analysis was valuable for contact centers (even with its limitations), we're taking it to the next level with LLM. Conversations between humans are inherently nuanced, and our AI can now recognize these subtleties with remarkable precision. This improvement will greatly assist contact centers in swiftly identifying customer needs and desires, ultimately leading to higher CSAT and enhanced CX." – Gennadiy Bezko, CEO of MiaRec
With full visibility into performance and insightful marketing analytics, contact centers can leverage these advanced technologies to automate and improve operations. And in an industry where many competitors still rely on keyword-centric approaches, MiaRec's adoption of LLM technologies underscores its dedication to being at the forefront of innovation and pioneering industry standards.
About MiaRec:
MiaRec offers Automated Quality Management and Conversation Intelligence solutions for contact centers worldwide. Our platform is designed to automate workflows, save cost, boost efficiency, enhance customer experience, grow revenue, and drive digital transformation. With MiaRec, contact centers gain full visibility into their performance and can transform inaccessible call center data into valuable customer insights, all while ensuring compliance.
Founded in 2013, the Silicon Valley-based company serves more than 500 healthcare organizations, insurance firms, retail companies, financial services institutions, and other customer-first companies worldwide. Learn more at www.miarec.com.
