Update No. 3: VSP identifies troopers involved in Burke shooting

Vermont State Police identifies troopers involved in Burke shooting

BURKE, Vermont (Tuesday, July 16, 2024) — The Vermont State Police is identifying the two troopers who fired their duty weapons Sunday night in Burke as Sgt. Joshua Mikkola and Trooper Richard Berlandy. Both are assigned to the Derby Barracks.

Sgt. Mikkola has served with the state police since 2016 and was promoted to sergeant in February 2021. Trooper Berlandy joined VSP in 2019. Both troopers have spent their careers working out of the Derby office. Their department photographs are attached to this release.

The investigation into the shooting continues, and no further information is available at this time.

***Update No. 2, 3:35 p.m. Monday, July 15, 2024***

The Vermont State Police investigation into Sunday night’s trooper-involved shooting in Burke remains active and ongoing Monday afternoon, July 15, 2024.

The man who was shot is identified as Brenden Sackal, 30, of Hopkinton, Rhode Island. He initially was treated at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital in St. Johnsbury and subsequently transferred to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire, where he remains Monday afternoon. He was reported to be in critical condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

The situation began Sunday evening when police in Rhode Island notified law-enforcement authorities in northern New Hampshire and Vermont that Sackal was believed to be traveling in the region and was the subject of an arrest warrant on charges related to possessing illegal high-capacity firearm magazines. Rhode Island police had executed a search warrant Friday, July 12, at Sackal’s home but were unable to locate him.

Sunday night, an agent with the U.S. Border Patrol observed Sackal’s pickup truck in the area of Pittsburg, New Hampshire, and initiated a traffic stop. After briefly pulling over, Sackal drove away, and Border Patrol agents followed him through Stewartstown, New Hampshire, and eventually into Canaan, Vermont. From Canaan, Sackal continued north on Vermont Route 114, where U.S. Customs and Border Protection used a tire-deflation device on his truck due to concerns that Sackal might try to cross the border into Canada. Sackal then headed south at relatively slow speeds on Route 114 driving on flat tires and rims, followed by Border Patrol, Customs and Border Protection and one deputy with the Orleans County Sheriff’s Department.

Vermont state troopers became involved in the area of Morgan and continued to follow Sackal with their lights and sirens activated. Once in Burke, troopers attempted to bring Sackal’s vehicle to a stop. Video reviewed by investigators shows that Sackal collided with two VSP cruisers and then lost control, with the truck coming to rest on the shoulder and partially in the northbound lane of Route 114 near Pinkham Road in Burke.

During the arrest, the suspect fired a weapon at troopers. Two troopers returned fire, injuring the suspect. Troopers took Sackal into custody and immediately began rendering first aid until rescue crews arrived. No troopers or other individuals were injured in the exchange of gunfire.

Charges in Vermont against Sackal arising from this incident are pending.

The troopers involved who fired their department-issued handguns have been placed on paid relief-from-duty status, following standard procedure after a critical incident.

The Vermont State Police Major Crime Unit investigates all officer-involved shootings in the state. When the investigation is complete, the case will be turned over to the Vermont Attorney General’s Office and the relevant county’s State’s Attorney’s Office for independent reviews of the use of force.

New Hampshire law enforcement has been made aware of Sackal’s presence at Dartmouth Hitchcock and the extraditable arrest warrant for his arrest from Rhode Island.

The Vermont State Police will provide additional updates as the case progresses.

***Update No. 1, 12:20 p.m. Monday, July 15, 2024***

Maj. Dan Trudeau, commander of the Vermont State Police Criminal Division, will be available to speak with members of the media at 3 p.m. Monday, July 15, at VSP’s St. Johnsbury Barracks, 1068 U.S. Route 5.

As of 12:15 p.m. Monday, the man who was shot is hospitalized and receiving care at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire. Maj. Trudeau will provide further updates on this investigation at the media availability.

***Initial news release, 11:45 p.m. Sunday, July 14, 2024***

The Vermont State Police is investigating an incident in which a man was shot during a confrontation with state troopers late Sunday, July 14, 2024, in the town of Burke.

The shooting occurred at about 10:05 p.m. near the intersection of Vermont Route 114 and Pinkham Road. The man was transported to Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital in St. Johnsbury for treatment of his injuries. As of 11 p.m. Sunday, his condition was unknown.

The troopers involved were uninjured.

This investigation is in its infancy and involves detectives with the Vermont State Police Major Crime Unit and Bureau of Criminal Investigations, the Crime Scene Search Team, uniformed troopers from Field Force Division, and the Victim Services Unit.

The identity of the man who was shot will be released following notification of relatives and further investigation.

Following standard protocol, the Vermont State Police will withhold the names of the troopers who fired their weapons for at least 24 hours.

Anyone with information that could assist in this investigation is asked to call the state police barracks in Derby at 802-334-8881 or provide an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

No additional information is available at this time. The state police will provide updates as the investigation unfolds.

