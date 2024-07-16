PteroDynamics Exhibits at the Farnborough International Airshow, the Premier Showcase for the Global Aerospace Industry
EINPresswire.com/ -- PteroDynamics Inc., an innovator in autonomous vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) aircraft systems, will be exhibiting at this year’s Farnborough International Airshow, held from July 22 – 26. The company will be exhibiting in Hall 2, stand #2023 in the Made in the USA: SIDO SME Zone, where attendees can meet our vice president, engineering, Tim Whitehand and chief revenue officer, Rich Brasel to discuss the revolutionary autonomous Transwing® vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) unmanned aerial vehicle system (UAS) and your mission requirements.
Held every two years, the Farnborough International Airshow is among the most important and largest events for the global aerospace industry, attracting leaders and innovators in the commercial and defense communities. This year, nearly 1,200 exhibitors from 44 countries, and 75,000 visitors from around the world will come to the five-day showcase in Farnborough, United Kingdom.
“We are excited to be at the premier global airshow to meet with commercial and defense operators and demonstrate how Transwing’s unique capabilities will provide a better solution for important missions, like maritime resupply and logistics,” said Richard Brasel, chief revenue officer at PteroDynamics.
There is growing interest globally in the Transwing’s ability to serve remote, hard-to-reach locations with no runways. PteroDynamics recently signed a strategic relationship and distribution agreement with UK-based Overwatch Group to bring the dual-use Transwing to the United Kingdom, The United Arab Emirates, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
“Overwatch is an industry leader, and we are happy to be in the UK on the heels of announcing our strategic relationship,” commented Brasel.
About PteroDynamics
PteroDynamics Inc. is an innovation leader in autonomous vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) aircraft systems. PteroDynamics’ Transwing® aircraft combines the speed, range, and endurance of fixed-wing aircraft with advanced VTOL capabilities in a highly efficient unmanned aerial system (UAS) platform, overcoming the speed, distance, and payload limitations of other VTOL systems. Transwing’s unique capabilities are ideal for automating time-sensitive delivery of critical high-value payloads to hard-to-reach locations with no runways and in austere conditions, including maritime logistics support, payload delivery to remote locations without airstrips, and reconnaissance and surveillance. For more information, please visit www.pterodynamics.com.
John Sommerfield
