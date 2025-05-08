PteroDynamics Showcases the Transwing VTOL UAS at XPONENTIAL 2025 and DSEI Japan 2025

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PteroDynamics Inc., an innovator in autonomous vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) aircraft systems, today announced that it is exhibiting at XPONENTIAL 2025, the yearly gathering of global leaders in the uncrewed systems and robotics industry, held from May 19 – 22 in Houston, Texas. Attendees can visit booth #1813 at the George R. Brown Convention Center to meet PteroDynamics executives and learn more about the revolutionary autonomous TranswingVTOL unmanned aerial system (UAS).The annual XPONENTIAL conference attracts more than 7,500 of the world’s top experts and leaders in autonomous technology, uncrewed systems, and robotics from 60 countries. XPONENTIAL is co-hosted by the Association for Uncrewed Vehicle Systems International (AUVSI), the world’s largest nonprofit organization dedicated to the advancement of uncrewed systems and robotics, and Messe Düsseldorf North America (MDNA).“XPONENTIAL is a top-shelf conference for the global UAS community, and an essential gathering to exchange ideas and meet with strategic partners, customers, and commercial and military UAS operators,” said Richard Brasel, chief revenue officer at PteroDynamics. “With the industry maturing, the focus now is on how next-gen autonomous VTOL aircraft like the Transwing can drive long-term value and profitability for OEMs, operators, partners, and investors.”DSEI JapanPteroDynamics will also be exhibiting at DSEI Japan 2025 conference on May 21 -24 at Makuhari Messe Event Center in Chiba, Japan. PteroDynamics will be exhibiting with Cornes Technologies – its exclusive distributor for Japan for commercial, defense, and other government sales – at stand H6-232.The biannual DSEI event serves the international defense community, connecting the global defense and security sector with the Japanese and wider Indo-Pacific region. DSEI Japan hosts over 290 exhibitors, attracting more than 8,000 attendees from 78 countries.“Japan and the Asian-Pacific region are important strategic growth markets for autonomous aircraft,” commented Brasel. “The versatility and performance of PteroDynamics’ Transwing UAS, which we demonstrated during simulated maritime critical cargo resupply missions during last year’s international Rim of the Pacific Exercise, make it well suited for the region’s diverse operational environments.”About PteroDynamicsPteroDynamics Inc. is an innovation leader in autonomous vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) aircraft systems. PteroDynamics’ patented Transwingaircraft folds its wings to transition seamlessly between configurations optimized for vertical and winged horizontal flight, combining the speed, range, and endurance of fixed-wing aircraft with superb VTOL performance in a highly efficient unmanned aerial system (UAS) platform that overcomes inherent limitations in other VTOL designs. Transwing’s unique capabilities are ideal for automating time-sensitive delivery of critical high-value payloads to hard-to-reach locations with no runways and in austere conditions, including maritime logistics support, payload delivery to remote locations without airstrips, and reconnaissance and surveillance. For more information, please visit www.pterodynamics.com

