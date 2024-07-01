Overwatch Group and PteroDynamics Ink Strategic Relationship
Companies Sign Exclusive Distribution Agreement for Transwing® VTOL UAS in the UK, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and United Arab EmiratesCOLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, USA, July 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Overwatch Group, a UK-based end-to-end design and manufacture company specializing in advanced unmanned system and munitions technologies, and PteroDynamics Inc., an innovator in vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) aircraft systems, today announced a landmark long-term strategic relationship and the first distribution agreement to bring the pioneering dual-use autonomous Transwing® (VTOL) to certain territories outside the United States. Overwatch will be the exclusive sales representative of the Transwing unmanned aerial systems (UAS) aircraft on behalf of PteroDynamics within the United Kingdom (UK) for all non-commercial sales, and in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) for all prospective commercial and defense sales. Overwatch has also made a strategic investment in PteroDynamics.
As the first distributor for this technology, Overwatch will help expand the employment of the Transwing aircraft platform outside the United States, starting in the UK, UAE, and KSA. Overwatch will bring its engineering expertise in unmanned systems and payloads to satisfy requirements for potential customers in these territories.
PteroDynamics’ Transwing is a revolutionary VTOL aircraft system that overcomes the limitations inherent in other VTOL designs by marrying the speed, range, and endurance of fixed-wing aircraft with superior VTOL performance in an efficient, highly automated platform. The aircraft folds its wings to transition seamlessly between vertical and winged horizontal flight, requires no additional launch and recovery infrastructure, and occupies a minimal footprint, making it immediately ready for VTOL operations out of the box. Its unique performance characteristics provide defense and commercial operators with a more cost-effective, autonomous alternative for critical logistics resupply and other missions to remote locations without runways, which are currently undertaken by crewed aircraft, boats, or other less practical means.
Prototypes of the Transwing are currently under assessment by the U.S. Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division (NAVAIR NAWCAD) for the Blue Water Maritime Logistics UAS (BWUAS) program for automated long-range maritime resupply missions. Automating maritime logistics and resupply also represents a significant opportunity for commercial operators. Unplanned downtime of offshore oil and gas production results in average losses of U.S. $49M per year per producer, and nearly 100,000 commercial sea-going vessels of more than 100 gross tons make 4.4 million ports of call yearly, each time requiring deliveries prior to coming to port, which are costly and difficult to schedule.
Drew Michael, CEO at Overwatch Group said, "We are extremely proud to have secured our long-term strategic relationship with PteroDynamics. Both companies are dynamic engineering enterprises that design and manufacture unique, patented technology from the ground up. Our R&D of cutting-edge payload technologies continues to gather pace as we develop our next generation of drones, and we now wish to extend our expertise into wider markets. Having assessed the market, the Transwing stood out as transformational dual-use technology, and the whole of Overwatch is excited by how we will enhance it."
Matthew Graczyk, CEO at PteroDynamics said, “PteroDynamics’ ability to build successful working strategic relationships with leaders in our industry enables us to accelerate innovation and build the solutions that solve the critical unmet needs of our customers. Not only does Overwatch have deep domain experience in avionics and aero-mechanical engineering, but their ties with commercial and defense customers in the UK, KSA, and UAE will prove to be a game-changing advantage for both companies. We are excited to work closely with Overwatch and look forward to growing this important strategic relationship.”
About Overwatch
Overwatch Group is an independent British defence company harnessing the latest technology and pioneering coaxial drone design to provide protection through precision. Designed and engineered in Britain, they deliver an end-to-end engineering and manufacture capability of unmanned systems and associated payloads, able to respond at pace to ever-evolving requirements in the field with highly portable systems delivering precision effects.
Overwatch is an end-to-end design and manufacture company specializing in advanced unmanned system and munitions technologies. With a veteran ethos of ‘designed by soldiers for soldiers’, Overwatch prides itself as an innovative company, creating and maintaining the capability edge in drone and payload technologies. All design and manufacture are undertaken in-house at an exclusive facility near Reading and provides a single point of contact and full turnkey capability to customers. Producing drones that are agnostic of payload, Overwatch has also developed a range of energetics options to provide configurable drone operations for precision strike.
About PteroDynamics
PteroDynamics Inc. is an innovation leader in autonomous vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) aircraft systems. PteroDynamics’ Transwing® aircraft combines the speed, range, and endurance of fixed-wing aircraft with advanced VTOL capabilities in a highly efficient unmanned aerial system (UAS) platform, overcoming the speed, distance, and payload limitations of other VTOL systems. Transwing’s unique capabilities are ideal for automating time-sensitive delivery of critical high-value payloads to hard-to-reach locations with no runways and in austere conditions, including maritime logistics support, payload delivery to remote locations without airstrips, and reconnaissance and surveillance. For more information, please visit www.pterodynamics.com.
