PteroDynamics and Babcock Deliver Successful Demonstration of Transwing VTOL UAS to Australian Defence Force

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PteroDynamics Inc., an innovator in autonomous vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) aircraft systems, supported by Babcock , the FTSE 100 Global Defence and Aviation Company, today announced that it successfully demonstrated the cutting-edge capabilities of its autonomous TranswingVTOL unmanned aerial system (UAS) to Australian Defence Force (ADF) in support of the military’s growing pursuit of autonomous platforms. The demonstration was held in early April for members of the Royal Australian Navy (RAN) and included multiple demonstration flights of the Transwing, which can execute long-range shore-to-ship, ship-to-ship, and ship-to-shore deliveries of critical repair cargo in contested maritime environments.Two autonomous Transwing P4 aircraft were put through a series of operational capability tests during the demonstration at the Beecroft Weapons Range, examining their endurance, capability over water, and ability to launch, transit, and recover various payloads within confined areas. The Transwing’s speed passes and high-rate-of-climb capability were also showcased.“Australia and the Royal Australian Navy play a strategic role as the world turns its focus to the Indo-Pacific region,” commented Tim Whitehand, PteroDynamics vice president of engineering. “We have been working with the US Navy since 2019 to automate just-in-time maritime delivery and resupply of critical repair cargo, and the successful sea trials of the P4 Transwing during last summer’s RIMPAC 2024 Exercise demonstrated how smoothly the Transwing could integrate into fleet operations. We welcome the opportunity to work with Babcock to build an Australian solution to meet the specific requirements of the Royal Australian Navy.”The RAN demonstration comes on the heels of the recently announced expansion of PteroDynamics’ Blue Water Logistics UAS (BWUAS) contract with the U.S. Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division (NAWCAD) to design, develop, and demonstrate a next-generation version of the Transwing. The P5 prototype currently in development will have a maximum take-off weight of 330 pounds, an increased range of at least 400 nautical miles carrying a 50-pound payload, and increased durability to suit the diverse weather conditions of the maritime operating environment.“The P5 will be a significant leap forward. It’s a new, larger Transwing with even more robust capabilities, and its size and performance make it an ideal solution for defense and commercial operators,” commented Whitehand.Babcock Australasia and PteroDynamics signed a memorandum of understanding in November of 2024 to pursue joint opportunities for defense and civil UAS contracts in Australia and New Zealand.“Demand for autonomous VTOL UAS platforms is increasing globally,” said Duncan Milne, Babcock Australasia managing director of aviation & critical services. “We look forward to continuing our strategic relationship with PteroDynamics and advancing our conversations with the potential customers about how the Transwing and other UAS technology can complement and strengthen the existing assets and capabilities for defence and industry.”About PteroDynamicsPteroDynamics Inc. is an innovation leader in autonomous vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) aircraft systems. PteroDynamics’ patented Transwingaircraft folds its wings to transition seamlessly between configurations optimized for vertical and winged horizontal flight, combining the speed, range, and endurance of fixed-wing aircraft with superb VTOL performance in a highly efficient unmanned aerial system (UAS) platform that overcomes inherent limitations in other VTOL designs. Transwing’s unique capabilities are ideal for automating time-sensitive delivery of critical high-value payloads to hard-to-reach locations with no runways and in austere conditions, including maritime logistics support, payload delivery to remote locations without airstrips, and reconnaissance and surveillance. For more information, please visit www.pterodynamics.com About BabcockBabcock is a FTSE 100 international defence company, operating in the UK, Australasia, Canada, France, and South Africa with exports to additional markets. We deliver complex support and product solutions to enhance our customers’ defence capabilities and critical assets. We are driven by our purpose: to create a safe and secure world, together.Visit www.babcock.com.au

