PteroDynamics Appoints Recognized Business and Technology Leader Hank Skorny as Board Chair

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PteroDynamics Inc., an innovator in autonomous vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) aircraft systems, today announced the appointment of Hank Skorny as chairman of the board. Skorny is a seasoned executive and entrepreneur who has led high-growth companies and is a respected technology thought leader. He has extensive experience spanning AI-powered unmanned aerial vehicles (UAS), robotics, logistics, autonomous vehicles, and security. His expertise in hardware and software innovation and experience in engineering for volume manufacturing will help PteroDynamics secure growth capital funding to support scaling the production of its autonomous TranswingVTOL UAS platform for commercial, defense, and public safety operators.“Hank’s unique combination of technical expertise and track record of leading high-growth, high-value companies as a chairman, executive, entrepreneur, and advisor makes him an extraordinary fit for PteroDynamics,” said PteroDynamics CEO Matthew Graczyk. “Hank’s experience building and scaling software-enabled hardware platforms will prove invaluable, and I look forward to working closely with him on expanding the value the Transwing delivers to our customers.”Skorny’s entrepreneurial and managerial experience spans successful tenures as chairman, chief executive, and founder. Most recently, he was CEO of Ware Robotics, an autonomous management company that uses AI-enabled UAS to automate tracking in warehouses and distribution centers, where he grew revenue and oversaw its sale to Gather.ai. Prior to Ware Robotics, he was vice president of the Connected Services Division at APTIV, a $20 billion leader in automotive safety, power management, autonomous vehicles, and systems. He has also held numerous board and advisory positions with startups in the transportation, autonomous vehicle, UAS, communications, and advanced sensor recognition areas. He was chairman of the messaging platform company Zipwhip from its inception to its acquisition by Twilio for $850 million. He was a strategic advisor to AIRMAP until its acquisition by DroneUp, which developed the first air traffic control, identification, and cross-platform mission-planning software for UAS. Earlier, he was CEO of multi-communications device startup Thumbspeed until its acquisition by Nokia. He has also held senior executive roles at Neustar, Microsoft, Adobe, Intel, and Intel.“What PteroDynamics has accomplished with the Transwing is revolutionary. An autonomous VTOL UAS that can unfold its wings to transition to an efficient fixed-wing aircraft will dramatically advance use cases for the defense, public safety, and commercial sectors,” commented Hank Skorny. “I am excited to work with the team to refine and scale our technology and bring that innovation to market.”About PteroDynamicsPteroDynamics Inc. is an innovation leader in autonomous vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) aircraft systems. PteroDynamics’ patented Transwingaircraft folds its wings to transition seamlessly between configurations optimized for vertical and winged horizontal flight, combining the speed, range, and endurance of fixed-wing aircraft with superb VTOL performance in a highly efficient unmanned aerial system (UAS) platform that overcomes inherent limitations in other VTOL designs. Transwing’s unique capabilities are ideal for automating time-sensitive delivery of critical high-value payloads to hard-to-reach locations with no runways and in austere conditions, including maritime logistics support, payload delivery to remote locations without airstrips, and reconnaissance and surveillance. For more information, please visit www.pterodynamics.com

