Tata Motors Finance Goes Live with Odessa

Odessa's comprehensive cloud-ready solutions not only enhance our operational workflows but also fortify our digital infrastructure, catapulting our vehicle leasing business on to the next level.”MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As part of its tech transformation pursuits, Tata Motors Finance, one of India’s leading automotive financiers, has partnered with Odessa, a global leader in asset finance software, to further elevate and digitally advance its vehicle leasing business offerings. Through this tech adoption, Tata Motors Finance aims to offer its customers bespoke vehicle leasing solutions with enhanced service efficiency and faster disbursements.
The strategic collaboration will enable Tata Motors Finance to harness Odessa’s unified modular platform, tapping into real-time capabilities in managing, automating, and optimizing conventional vehicle leasing processes. The solution will also make it easy for customers to choose between leasing and financing, aligning with their comfort and business requirements.
“Our association with Odessa marks a significant leap forward for our vehicle leasing business and our customers,” said Anand Bang, Chief Operating Officer – Sales & Marketing, Tata Motors Finance, commenting on the development. He added, “Odessa's comprehensive cloud-ready solutions not only enhance our operational workflows but also fortify our digital infrastructure, catapulting our vehicle leasing business on to the next level. Aligning with our commitment to customer centricity, our newly launched digital interface precisely satisfies the distinct and evolving needs of our ever-growing customer base.”
Sharing his views on the collaboration, Neeloy Majumder, Chief Operating Officer – Technology, Tata Motors Finance, said, “Our association with Odessa is a step forward, pushing the boundaries of what's possible and best in the world of vehicle leasing. Tata Motors Finance is at the crossroads of innovation and transformation, and with the launch of our Odessa-enabled unified digital platform, we are enhancing our product efficiency, charting a path towards delivering superior vehicle leasing experiences for our customers.”
“We are excited to be a key enabler for Tata Motors Finance, helping them to realize the full potential of their vehicle leasing capabilities,” added Campbell Clout, Managing Director, APMEA, Odessa. “This go-live marks a major milestone in our mission to deliver innovative asset finance solutions tailored to our clients in the APMEA region. This has been an exciting journey, and we are confident that our software will empower our clients to achieve greater operational efficiency and business growth.”
“The dual advantage of Odessa’s class-leading technology and asset finance industry expertise enables Tata Motors Finance to adopt global best practices in asset financing,” said Odessa’s CTO, Roopa Jayaraman. “Odessa also facilitates superior customer journeys, business decisioning, and swift turnaround, thereby further scaling the company’s vehicle leasing portfolio.”
Odessa is a software company exclusively focused on the lending and leasing industry and the developers of the #1 platform dedicated to asset finance. Headquartered in Philadelphia, and with offices in Bangalore, London, and Belgrade, Odessa’s leasing solutions and a workforce of 1,000+ power a diverse customer base of asset finance companies globally. Odessa provides a powerful, end-to-end, extensible solution for lease and loan origination and portfolio management. The Odessa Platform further provides rich feature sets, including low-code development, test automation, reporting, and business intelligence to ensure organizations can more effectively align business and IT objectives. To learn more, visit https://www.odessainc.com.
Tata Motors Finance Limited (TMFL) is the leading and most preferred financial Institution engaged in financing the entire range of Tata Motors Commercial Vehicle. It is a non-deposit taking systemically important (ND-SI) NBFC. TMFL is one of the pioneers of vehicle financing established way back in 1957 under a different name. The company has a strong footprint across India and operates through its own 350+ branch networks, in addition to Tata Motors dealers' sales outlets. TMFL's business interests are focused on benefiting the parent company and its strategic partners within the Tata Motors eco-system.
