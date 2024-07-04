MPD Seeks Vehicle in a Northwest Armed Robbery

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in locating a vehicle involved in an armed robbery.

On Saturday, June 29, 2024, at approximately 3:43 a.m., the victims were walking in the 3300 block of 16th Street, Northwest. The suspects exited a vehicle and approached the victims armed with firearms. The suspects demanded the victims’ property and one of the suspects assaulted one of the victims. The suspects took property from the victims then fled the scene in a vehicle.

The vehicle was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photo below:

Anyone who can identify this vehicle or has any information about this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24099183