Blockboard CEO Matt Wasserlauf Explores the Impact of AI on Advertising Performance in PDMI’s Results Magazine
EINPresswire.com/ -- Matt Wasserlauf, CEO of Blockboard, explores the complex role artificial intelligence has to play in advertising in his latest article for PDMI’s Results magazine, titled "AI for Advertising Performance Has Arrived." The piece digs into AI’s potential and pitfalls through both its success stories and cautionary tales.
Wasserlauf references industry expert Dr. Augustine Fou’s critique of Meta’s AI-driven campaigns and contrasts it with Google’s more successful AI-enabled McDonald’s campaign, which achieved an 18% sales lift. However, Wasserlauf argues that such results should be achievable even without AI.
Wasserlauf also discusses Hershey’s AI-powered campaign, which entailed using a curated list of premium publishers on The Trade Desk. He questions why this curation is needed, if AI is as effective as claimed, and shares the answer: the need for curation is due to the ongoing concerns about waste in AI-driven advertising.
"AI in advertising will go in one of two directions for advertisers: really good or really bad," Wasserlauf said. He warns that the problems are only going to get worse if AI is deployed without proper safeguards. According to the ANA Supply Chain Transparency Study, there was $22 billion of waste in 2023. Wasserlauf flags that this number could balloon to $22 trillion if AI use in advertising goes on unchecked.
Wasserlauf also talks about the challenges that current verification companies are having keeping pace with the evolving fraud and waste landscape. He cites DoubleVerify’s findings of a 23% increase in waste/fraud in an AI-powered ecosystem as a warning.
Wasserlauf also goes into the tremendous value and opportunity AI, specifically generative AI, has to offer advertisers. GenAI’s four petabytes of information can enhance efficiency and mitigate diminishing returns, but he brings in another cautionary note (from a conversation with industry veteran Rishad Tobaccowala, that “AI has to have blockchain.") Tobaccowala says this is the key to ensuring data security and provenance.
Blockboard delivers this “power of two” solution with BlockAI, the newest version of its core offering. BlockAI marries the protective quality of blockchain with the accelerating power of AI to create more precise and faster campaign targeting. Wasserlauf closes his piece with a case study Blockboard conducted using BlockAI on a leading national skincare brand’s campaign. The results were astounding. They saw a 54% decrease in CPA and a 217% increase in sales, which led to another of Tobaccowala’s assertions, that "AI is under-hyped.” Wasserlauf agrees that the true potential of AI in advertising is yet to be discovered.
To read the article in full, visit PDMI’s Results magazine at https://www.resultsmagazine-digital.com.
