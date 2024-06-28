Disaster Recovery Center Open in Hancock County
MADISON, Miss. – The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) and FEMA have opened a Disaster Recovery Center in Hancock County to help survivors affected by the April 8-11, 2024, severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes and flooding.
Specialists from FEMA, the State of Mississippi and the U.S. Small Business Administration will be at the center to help survivors apply for federal disaster assistance, check the status of their application, answer questions and provide referrals to resources.
The center is located at:
Hancock County (Kiln) Tax Collector’s Office & Storm Preparedness Center (look for the FEMA and MEMA signage)
18335 Highway 603
Kiln, MS 39556
Hours: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. The center is closed on Sunday.
In addition, the following recovery centers are already open:
Hinds County
Smith-Wills Stadium parking lot (look for the FEMA and MEMA signage)
1200 Cool Papa Bell Drive
Jackson, MS 39216
Hinds County
Hinds County Public Works Department parking lot (look for the FEMA and MEMA signage)
10000 I-20 Frontage Road
Bolton, MS 39041
Humphreys County
Humphreys County Multipurpose Building (look for the FEMA and MEMA signage across the street from Willard Jack Trucking)
417 Silver City Road
Belzoni, MS 39038
Madison County
Karl M. Banks Emergency Services Complex (look for the FEMA and MEMA signage)
1633 West Peace St.
Canton, MS 39046
Neshoba County
Dixon Volunteer Fire Department (look for the FEMA and MEMA signage)
14800 Highway 21 South
Philadelphia, MS 39350
Scott County
The Usry Voting Precinct, District 2 Building (look for the FEMA and MEMA signage)
5335 Old Highway 80
Forest, MS 39074
All recovery centers are open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Centers are closed on Sunday.
To find the location of all centers, visit fema.gov/drc. Homeowners and renters can visit any center for help.
It is not necessary to visit a center to apply for assistance. Survivors can apply for FEMA assistance by going online to DisasterAssistance.gov, downloading the FEMA mobile app or calling the FEMA Helpline at
800-621-3362. If you use video relay service, captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service.
For the latest information on recovery from the April tornadoes, visit msema.org and www.fema.gov/disaster/4790. On X/Twitter follow MEMA @MSEMA and FEMA Region 4 @femaregion4.