Blockboard CEO Matt Wasserlauf Tackles the Double-edged Sword of AI in CTV for Advertising Week
EINPresswire.com/ -- Blockboard CEO Matt Wasserlauf addresses the complexities and potential of AI in connected TV in an article published in Advertising Week. The piece, titled "AI in CTV: How do we Manage the Double-edged Sword of Innovation vs Risk?" delves into the issues of ad fraud and transparency and their disconcerting pace of evolution.
Wasserlauf's article follows the unveiling of Blockboard's innovative AI initiative, BlockAI, at Cannes last week. BlockAI promises to transform the industry by pairing AI with blockchain technology. It offers the only solution to this “double-edged sword” the industry is facing.
In the article, Wasserlauf highlights CTV's unprecedented growth and potential while also acknowledging the persistent challenges of fragmentation, measurement, and fraud. He references a recent Peer39 report showing a 28% increase in fake CTV content over the past six months, which underscores the urgency of addressing these issues.
"AI, while potentially exacerbating ad fraud, is also our best defense against it," says Wasserlauf. "Only AI can keep up with the speed of fraudulent activity and ensure ads reach real, engaged viewers. Blockchain, meanwhile, is critical for auditing, security, and trust."
Wasserlauf notes that AI alone isn't enough to combat these challenges. Integrating blockchain technology ensures data integrity and transparency, which are paramount in maintaining credibility in digital advertising.
The article also explores AI's transformative potential in making vast amounts of data actionable and enhancing the contextual relevance of ads. By synthesizing data from diverse sources, AI-driven platforms can provide advertisers with a comprehensive view of the viewer and the marketplace. The result will be more precise targeting and effective ad spend allocation.
As the industry navigates through AI's hype stage, Wasserlauf predicts that the true value plays will emerge from the combination of AI and blockchain. "A year from now, the winners will be the ones who leveraged their first-mover advantage to combine AI with blockchain," he asserts.
The full discussion on the future of AI in CTV and its implications for digital advertising is available in the latest issue of Advertising Week: https://advertisingweek.com/ai-in-ctv-how-do-we-manage-the-double-edged-sword-of-innovation-vs-risk/
The full discussion on the future of AI in CTV and its implications for digital advertising is available in the latest issue of Advertising Week: https://advertisingweek.com/ai-in-ctv-how-do-we-manage-the-double-edged-sword-of-innovation-vs-risk/
