CWMD 2023 Awards Ceremony

On May 15, 2024, CWMD held its Annual Award Celebration.  The red-carpet awards ceremony honored team and individual accomplishments. The program was a great opportunity to recognize some of our high-performing employees.

The program also took the opportunity to highlight some of the fantastic achievements within CWMD. The awards portion started by recognizing team members who have hit milestone achievements ranging from five to twenty years of federal service. We also had three members who have achieved an amazing 35 years of federal service.

Throughout the year, the nominees have demonstrated exceptional collaboration, innovation, and dedication to achieving CWMD goals. Their collective efforts have exceeded expectations and set new standards of excellence within our component. From overcoming challenges with resilience to consistently delivering outstanding results, each team has made a significant and lasting impact on our success. Their herculean commitment to excellence is an inspiration to us all, and we are immensely grateful for their hard work and dedication. The awards serve as the culmination of all their hard work. 

Congratulations to the winners.

